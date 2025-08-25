PCG Participates In Martech Summit And Low Carbon Living Symposium And Launches Summer Promotions With Payme







HONG KONG, Aug 25, 2025 - (ACN Newswire) - The Payment Cards Group Limited (“PCG”), a cloud-native payment processor and acquirer, continues to advance digital transformation and sustainable development in Hong Kong through innovative payment technologies. In July 2025, PCG and its subsidiaries Yedpay and BBMSL demonstrated their industry leadership at both international and local events by sharing insights on strategic partnerships, showcasing its innovative“SoftPOS” payment solution, and launching promotional offers with PayMe. These efforts help merchants enhance competitiveness and operational efficiency while driving industry transformation and supporting the development of a green economy.

Pioneering green payment innovation: Yedpay“SoftPOS” empowers NFC-enabled smart devices as secure payment terminals

On July 9, 2025, PCG's digital payment acceptance business, Yedpay, introduced its groundbreaking digital payment solution,“SoftPOS,” at the Low Carbon Living Symposium 2025. Powered by PCG's innovative technology,“SoftPOS” transforms any NFC-enabled smart device into a secure payment terminal, facilitating a cashless society while reducing hardware waste. Featuring bank-level encryption and PCI DSS compliance,“SoftPOS” delivers transaction security equivalent to traditional terminals while offering superior speed and adaptability. During the event, SUNMI collaborated with Yedpay to demonstrate a practical merchant implementation through integration with their Smart Desktop Terminal. In addition to minimizing hardware requirements, the seamless operations of“SoftPOS” enhances the one-tap payment functionality in the retail and F&B sectors and enables merchants to implement cashless payments within minutes. It also supports green lifestyle reward programs such as GreenCorner, further promoting sustainable consumption and commerce.













PCG shares strategic partnership insights at MarTech Summit Hong Kong 2025

On July 8, 2025, Andy Leung, former Marketing Director of PCG, spoke at the MarTech Summit Hong Kong 2025, a global marketing technology event. During the panel discussion themed“Collaborative Marketing - Unlocking Growth Through Strategic Partnerships,” he shared how PCG drives payment innovation and creates long-term value for businesses through cross-industry strategic collaboration. He highlighted the critical role of partnerships in enhancing brand competitiveness, building lasting customer relationships, and accelerating industry transformation. During the panel discussion, representatives from Shake Shack, Mox, a digital bank backed by Standard Chartered, and Jebsen Group also shared insights on strategic partnerships from their respective industry perspectives.

BBMSL collaborates with PayMe to launch promotions, fostering market expansion for merchants

Since BBMSL, a payment solutions provider under PCG, became a payment acquirer for digital wallet, PayMe by HSBC, last year, the two companies have continued to strengthen their partnership. Recently, BBMSL teamed up with PayMe to launch promotions sponsored by PayMe for merchant partners, More Yogurt and Toys“R”Us:

1 with PayMe! PayMe drink voucher* - Spend HK$30 or more with PayMe at any More Yogurt outlet (excluding Tai Po YATA store) and receive a HK$3 discount on your entire transaction. Offer valid until October 31,

2“R”Us Instant Discount Offer* - Spend HK$500 or more with PayMe at Toys"R"Us and receive a HK$20 discount on your entire transaction. Offer valid until August 31, 2025.

BBMSL aims to leverage these promotions to help merchants drive sales and deepen customer engagement in today's challenging consumer market, thereby enhancing brand value. Beyond its continued focus on payment innovation, PCG and its subsidiaries are committed to fostering digital transformation and sustainable development across industries through strategic partnerships and data-driven marketing, creating shared success for merchants, consumers, and the environment.



















About Payment Cards Group (“PCG”)

The Payment Cards Group Limited (“PCG”) is an innovative and leading payment technology company with operations in Singapore, Hong Kong and the Asia-Pacific region. Established in 2016, PCG has become an acquirer with principal memberships in all major card schemes and e-wallet networks. Yedpay, a member of PCG, has firmly established itself as a digital payment acceptance business in Hong Kong. Meanwhile, A3A, another member of PCG, has developed a cloud-native payment processing platform that operates through RESTful APIs, significantly reducing costs and streamlining complex processes while providing users with real-time transaction data and insights. As an acquiring processor, PCG serves as the backbone infrastructure of the entire payment industry by its Asia's 1st cloud-based processing and settlement platform. Rooted in Hong Kong with a global vison, PCG seeks to empower merchants with cutting-edge payment technology solutions and drive high-quality development in the global payment ecosystem. For more information, please visit PCG's website:

