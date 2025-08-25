AI Company Skylark Labs Secures $21 Million Keplertm AI Traffic Platform Deal In Major Asian Market



New York, NY - August 25, 2025 - (SeaPRwire ) - Skylark Labs, an artificial intelligence (AI) company founded by Dr. Amarjot Singh, has announced a landmark $21 million, three-year contract to deploy its KeplerTM platform across 6,000 police systems in a leading Asian nation.

For Skylark Labs' founder and CEO, Dr. Amarjot Singh, the contract represents a significant milestone in the company's mission to deliver adaptive, self-learning solutions that continuously improve without requiring costly retraining or system replacements.

The deployment of KeplerTM will transform how traffic enforcement operates by introducing AI systems that demonstrate genuine self-awareness and autonomous learning capabilities. Unlike conventional AI systems that degrade over time and require expensive updates, KeplerTM continuously monitors its performance and adapts in real-time to new traffic patterns, vehicle types, and enforcement scenarios without human intervention or internet connectivity.

"This contract reflects the direction modern enforcement must take, responsive, predictive, and grounded in real-time data," says Dr. Amarjot Singh.

The KeplerTM platform addresses a critical global challenge facing traffic enforcement agencies: the expensive cycle of AI system degradation and replacement. Traditional AI systems work effectively initially but gradually lose accuracy as traffic patterns evolve, requiring cities to invest significant capital in retraining or complete system replacements. Skylark Labs' breakthrough approach eliminates this costly cycle through self-aware AI that improves autonomously over time.

Dr. Singh mentions, "Our advantage is that the smart technology works right on the device, which cuts millions in ongoing costs per year for cities and better protects privacy. Every police car becomes a mini-computer that handles traffic monitoring locally. After we set it up, cities spend much less on monthly fees than systems that need constant internet connections."

Aside from its cost savings, the deployment of KeplerTM also represents an innovative multi-layered AI architecture. According to Dr. Singh, every patrol car equipped with the KeplerTM platform runs multiple AI models simultaneously.

The primary model identifies traffic violations such as speeding, wrong turns, and dangerous driving behaviors, while a secondary layer of monitoring models continuously evaluates system performance and identifies potential knowledge gaps. It watches for signs the system might be missing something new, like a vehicle type it's never seen before or an unusual traffic pattern.

When the system detects unfamiliar scenarios, such as new vehicle types or unusual traffic patterns, it automatically adjusts its internal parameters and retrains itself locally using onboard computing resources, so no internet or human engineers are needed.

Dr. Andrea Soltoggio, Reader in AI at Loughborough University and DARPA L2M Researcher, shares,“Skylark Labs' AI knows when it's unsure and learns immediately. That's a big deal for traffic systems, where things change constantly. Most AIs break down over time, but this one keeps getting better on its own. It's built on strong research, and cities can count on traffic AI that stays smart, accurate, and safe without needing constant updates.”

KeplerTM's edge-computing architecture provides significant operational advantages, particularly in developing markets with unreliable internet infrastructure. By processing data locally on patrol vehicles and traffic cameras, the KeplerTM platform maintains full functionality even during network outages, ensuring sensitive traffic data remains secure through on-device processing.

This approach also dramatically reduces ongoing operational costs compared to cloud-dependent systems that require constant connectivity and generate recurring data transmission fees.

The $21 million contract positions Skylark Labs as the growing market leader for adaptive AI solutions in public safety and urban mobility. With multiple similar initiatives already in development across Asia, the company is establishing itself as a key player in delivering next-generation AI systems that meet the demands of modern enforcement agencies while providing sustainable, cost-effective operations.

Dr. Singh believes that the adaptation of its self-aware AI technology extends beyond traffic enforcement to any application where conditions change over time. This adaptive AI's potential can transform public safety applications beyond traffic enforcement, including automotive, defense, and even infrastructure.

The success of Skylark Labs' KeplerTM in dynamic, real-world environments demonstrates the viability of AI technologies that evolve autonomously without human intervention or extensive retraining requirements.

About Skylark Labs

Founded in 2021 by Dr. Amarjot Singh, Skylark Labs develops adaptive artificial intelligence (AI) systems designed to learn, evolve, and operate autonomously in real-world environments. Headquartered in New York City, the company delivers next-generation AI solutions for mobility, public safety, and critical infrastructure applications.

Skylark Labs specializes in brain-inspired AI that continuously adapts to new challenges without requiring pre-training or constant connectivity. The company aims to pioneer embodied AI that seamlessly integrates into physical devices while evolving toward true general intelligence.

