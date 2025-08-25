SPSS Investment Fund Commercial Grows Listing Planned For End Of 2025
|
Swiss Prime Site Solutions
/ Key word(s): Real Estate/IPO
Press Release
The fund management company of Swiss Prime Site Solutions AG is currently reviewing a listing of the SPSS Investment Fund Commercial (SPSS IFC) on the SIX Swiss Exchange, with implementation planned for the end of 2025. Listing is subject to market conditions, approval of amendments to the fund agreement by FINMA and approval of the listing application by SIX Swiss Exchange. The aim of the planned listing is to strengthen market presence, open up access for new investors and promote the liquidity of the fund in the long term.
Until the fund agreement is amended, SPSS IFC is only open to qualified investors. At the time the amendment of the fund agreement to a mutual fund is approved, SPSS IFC will be available to all investors. The intention is to list the fund on the SIX Swiss Exchange in the ((SXI Real Estate Broad)) and ((SXI Real Estate Funds Broad)) indices.
Portfolio expansion successfully implemented
((The use of the funds from the most recent capital increase to acquire two attractive light industrial properties achieved an optimal expansion of the portfolio, strengthening our equity base in the long term and aligning the product consistently with the requirements of a stock exchange listing)), says Maximilian Hoffmann, CIO Funds (Commercial).
The fund management company is convinced that the planned listing represents a significant milestone in the development of SPSS IFC as a liquid real estate investment offering long-term value.
We would like to thank all existing investors for their trust and look forward to shaping the next stage in our development together.
Fund profile
Zürcher Kantonalbank is supporting the listing as Sole Lead Manager.
The fund documentation is available at and .
Further information about SPSS Investment Fund Commercial can be found on our website .
Press release (PDF)
Zug, 25 August 2025
If you have any questions, please contact :
Swiss Prime Site Solutions AG
THIS PRESS RELEASE IS NOT BEING ISSUED IN THE UNITED STATES OF AMERICA AND SHOULD NOT BE DISTRIBUTED TO UNITED STATES PERSONS OR PUBLICATIONS WITH A GENERAL CIRCULATION IN THE UNITED STATES. THIS DOCUMENT DOES NOT CONSTITUTE AN OFFER OR INVITATION TO SUBSCRIBE FOR OR PURCHASE ANY SECURITIES. IN ADDITION, THE SECURITIES OF SWISS PRIME SITE AG HAVE NOT BEEN REGISTERED UNDER THE UNITED STATES SECURITIES LAWS AND MAY NOT BE OFFERED, SOLD OR DELIVERED WITHIN THE UNITED STATES OR TO U.S. PERSONS ABSENT FROM REGISTRATION UNDER OR AN APPLICABLE EXEMPTION FROM THE REGISTRATION REQUIREMENTS OF THE UNITED STATES SECURITIES LAWS.
End of Media Release
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- North America Automotive Market Size, Share And Forecast 2025-2033
- Airborne ISR Market Size, Share And Growth Forecast By 2033
- Mexico Oral Care Market Demand, Opportunities, And Key Drivers
- Australia Corporate Wellness Market Projected To Reach USD 3.6 Billion By 2033
- United States Laboratory Automation Market Size, Share, Trends, Growth Factors And Forecast 2025-2033
- UAE Online Grocery Market Size To Reach USD 18,353.4 Million By 2033: Trends & Future Outlook
CommentsNo comment