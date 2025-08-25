Swiss Prime Site Solutions / Key word(s): Real Estate/IPO

SPSS Investment Fund Commercial grows – listing planned for end of 2025

25.08.2025 / 07:05 CET/CEST

Press Release The fund management company of Swiss Prime Site Solutions AG is currently reviewing a listing of the SPSS Investment Fund Commercial (SPSS IFC) on the SIX Swiss Exchange, with implementation planned for the end of 2025. Listing is subject to market conditions, approval of amendments to the fund agreement by FINMA and approval of the listing application by SIX Swiss Exchange. The aim of the planned listing is to strengthen market presence, open up access for new investors and promote the liquidity of the fund in the long term. Until the fund agreement is amended, SPSS IFC is only open to qualified investors. At the time the amendment of the fund agreement to a mutual fund is approved, SPSS IFC will be available to all investors. The intention is to list the fund on the SIX Swiss Exchange in the ((SXI Real Estate Broad)) and ((SXI Real Estate Funds Broad)) indices. Portfolio expansion successfully implemented

In the run-up to the planned listing, the funds from the latest capital increase were strategically invested in two attractive light industrial properties, generating net annual rental income of around CHF 2.4 million. This represented a systematic implementation of investment policy and created a key prerequisite for the fund's ongoing structural development. ((The use of the funds from the most recent capital increase to acquire two attractive light industrial properties achieved an optimal expansion of the portfolio, strengthening our equity base in the long term and aligning the product consistently with the requirements of a stock exchange listing)), says Maximilian Hoffmann, CIO Funds (Commercial). The fund management company is convinced that the planned listing represents a significant milestone in the development of SPSS IFC as a liquid real estate investment offering long-term value. We would like to thank all existing investors for their trust and look forward to shaping the next stage in our development together. Fund profile

The Swiss Prime Site Solutions Investment Fund Commercial (SPSS IFC) is aimed at qualified investors and primarily invests in commercial real estate in established business locations throughout Switzerland. The investment focus is on broad diversification, high cash flow stability and attractive risk-return profiles. With an investment strategy that maintains an anti-cyclical focus on commercial properties, the SPSS IFC utilises attractive investment opportunities and offers enhanced protection from the effects of inflation with a high indexing rate of 95%. SPSS IFC is the direct owner of the real estate; as such, taxes on income and capital gains are pre-paid by the fund itself, making them tax-free to investors (private and business assets) that are resident or domiciled in Switzerland. Zürcher Kantonalbank is supporting the listing as Sole Lead Manager. The fund documentation is available at and .

Valor / ISIN: 113 909 906 / CH1139099068 Further information about SPSS Investment Fund Commercial can be found on our website . Press release (PDF) Zug, 25 August 2025 If you have any questions, please contact :



Maximilian Hoffmann, Chief Investment Officer Funds (Commercial)

Tel. +41 58 317 16 57 , ...s



Monika Gadola Hug, Head Client Relations

Tel. +41 58 317 16 31 , ...s Swiss Prime Site Solutions AG

Swiss Prime Site Solutions AG

Swiss Prime Site Solutions is a group company of the listed Swiss Prime Site AG. The real estate asset manager, which has CHF 13.7 billion in assets under management and a pipeline of CHF 1.5 billion, develops tailor-made services and real estate solutions for clients. Swiss Prime Site Solutions AG has been approved as a fund manager by FINMA pursuant to Art. 2 para. 1 (d) in conjunction with Art. 5 para. 1 FinIA.

