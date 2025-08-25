403
SpaceX Launches CRS-33 Cargo Mission
(MENAFN) A SpaceX cargo capsule weighing approximately 2,270 kilograms (or 5,000 pounds) successfully launched on Sunday morning, headed toward the International Space Station (ISS).
The robotic Dragon spacecraft lifted off from the launch site in Florida, initiating what NASA referred to as “the 33rd SpaceX commercial resupply services mission to the orbital laboratory for NASA,” designated CRS-33.
Roughly 8.5 minutes post-launch, the Falcon 9 rocket’s initial stage returned safely, landing on SpaceX’s autonomous drone ship stationed in the Atlantic Ocean.
This marked the rocket booster’s seventh successful launch and retrieval, showcasing the ongoing reusability of SpaceX's launch technology.
Shortly after reaching orbit, the Dragon capsule is set to help elevate the ISS’s path around Earth.
This maneuver helps combat the minor but continuous atmospheric drag encountered at about 250 miles above the planet’s surface.
These regular orbit adjustments are crucial for the station's consistent functioning.
As Russia contemplates its departure from the ISS partnership by 2028, NASA has turned to SpaceX and Northrop Grumman to assist with future reboost efforts. These measures aim to ensure the station remains operational until at least 2030 or 2031.
Missions like CRS-33 play an essential role in sustaining the ISS, routinely delivering essential items such as food, scientific gear, technical tools, and experimental projects for the crew.
Sunday’s launch brought another significant delivery to support the astronauts and ongoing research efforts aboard the orbiting outpost.
