WOOF Securities Lawsuit Filed Against Petco Health And Wellness Company, Inc. Contact The DJS Law Group To Discuss Your Rights
LOS ANGELES, Aug. 25, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The DJS Law Group reminds investors of a class action lawsuit against Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc. ("Petco" or "the Company") (NASDAQ: WOOF ) for violations of securities laws.
Shareholders who purchased the Company's securities between January 14, 2021 and June 5, 2025, inclusive (the "Class Period"), are encouraged to contact the firm before May 9, 2025.
CASE DETAILS: According to the Complaint, the company allegedly made false and misleading statements. The Company overstated the material impact of its differentiated products. The Company underplayed these challenges and the negative impact they could have on sales. The Company misrepresented its ability to provide sustainable growth. According to these facts, the Company's statements were materially incorrect and misleading throughout the class period.
WHY DJS LAW GROUP? DJS Law Group's primary focus is to enhance investor return through balanced counseling and aggressive advocacy. We specialize in securities class actions, corporate governance litigation, and domestic/international M&A appraisals. Our clients are some of the largest and most sophisticated hedge funds and alternative asset managers in the world. The litigation claims of our clients are extraordinarily valuable assets that demand respect, focus, and results.
CONTACT:
David J. Schwartz
DJS Law Group
274 White Plains Road, Suite 1
Eastchester, NY 10709
Phone: 914-206-9742
Email: [email protected]
