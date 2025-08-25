Alm. Brand A/S Weekly Report On Share Buybacks
|Number of shares bought
| Average
purchase price
|Amount (DKK)
|Accumulated, last announcement
|22,910,000
|16.29
|373,257,400
|18 August 2025
|155,000
|18.23
|2,825,650
|19 August 2025
|155,000
|18.33
|2,841,150
|20 August 2025
|155,000
|18.41
|2,853,550
|21 August 2025
|150,000
|18.42
|2,763,000
|22 August 2025
|150,000
|18.60
|2,790,000
|Total, week number 34
|765,000
|18.40
|14,073,350
|Accumulated under the program
|23,675,000
|16.36
|387,330,750
With the transactions stated above Alm. Brand A/S holds a total of 27,920,696 own shares corresponding to 1.92 % of the total number of outstanding shares.
Contact
Please direct any questions regarding this announcement to:
Investors and equity analysts:
Head of Investor Relations & ESG
Mads Thinggaard
Mobile no. +45 2025 5469
Attachments
-
AS 58 2025 - Transactions under share buyback program
Alm Brand_Share buyback week #34 2025
