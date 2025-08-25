America Mortgages Launches New Foreign National Lending Division, Backed By Company-Supplied Client Leads

America Mortgages simplifies U.S. property financing with expert-led lending solutions for foreign nationals.

- Robert Chadwick, CEOSINGAPORE, SINGAPORE, August 25, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- America Mortgages , a global leader in U.S. mortgage financing for international clients, today announced the launch of a dedicated Foreign National Lending Division designed to meet the rapidly growing demand from non-U.S. residents seeking access to the American real estate market.The new product line offers customized mortgage solutions that eliminate traditional barriers for overseas borrowers, including flexible underwriting criteria, streamlined approvals, and programs designed exclusively for foreign nationals. This launch positions America Mortgages as one of the only firms with a complete end-to-end solution for international property investors.“Global buyers see the U.S. as the most attractive real estate market in the world,” said Robert Chadwick, CEO at America Mortgages.“By introducing a specialized division that caters exclusively to foreign nationals, we're making property ownership in the U.S. more achievable, while also raising the standard of client service in cross-border lending.”To deliver this initiative, America Mortgages is expanding its team of mortgage professionals with expertise in foreign national lending. Unlike traditional models where loan officers are required to generate and fund their own leads, America Mortgages provides a steady stream of qualified, company-supplied borrower leads. This allows lending professionals to focus entirely on advising clients and closing deals, without the burden of prospecting or personal marketing expenses.Key highlights of the launch include:- A dedicated direct lender and broker of foreign national product suite designed for international borrowers.- Flexible underwriting criteria for non-U.S. financial profiles.- Full lead support, with all borrower inquiries supplied directly by America Mortgages.- Opportunities for experienced loan officers to join a global platform with ready-made client demand.- 100% commission possible.- Work from the U.S. or anywhere in the world.- 24/7 Daily qualified leads provided. Choose your own schedule.“Our approach removes the biggest obstacle loan officers face in this market-sourcing their own clients,” added Robert Chadwick.“We provide the demand. Our professionals bring the expertise. Together, we're redefining what foreign national mortgage lending looks like.”About America MortgagesAmerica Mortgages is a U.S. mortgage broker and lender specializing in securing U.S. residential property financing for international clients, specifically foreign nationals. With a presence in key global financial hubs and a reputation for innovation, America Mortgages empowers clients worldwide to access the U.S. real estate market with confidence.

