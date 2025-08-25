Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
China on Yellow Alert as Typhoon Kajiki Looms

2025-08-25 03:16:00
(MENAFN) China’s National Meteorological Center (NMC) has issued a yellow alert — the third-highest level in the country’s four-tier color-coded system — as Typhoon Kajiki threatens to bring powerful winds and torrential rain to southern and southwestern China through Tuesday.

As of Monday morning, Kajiki was located over the southern Beibu Gulf, advancing west-northwest at a speed of 15–20 kilometers per hour. The storm is expected to make landfall along the coast of Vietnam by Monday night, according to the NMC.

In anticipation of Kajiki’s impact, the NMC warned that between 2 p.m. Monday and 2 p.m. Tuesday, severe gales would sweep across the western South China Sea, the Xisha Islands, the Beibu Gulf, and the Qiongzhou Strait, with gusts also expected along the coastal areas of Hainan, Guangxi, and Guangdong provinces.

The agency also forecast heavy to torrential rainfall across Yunnan, Guangdong, and Hainan provinces, as well as the Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region during the same period.

Authorities have been urged to stay on high alert, with the NMC calling on local officials to implement emergency preparedness measures in response to the typhoon and the risk of flooding and geological disasters caused by heavy rainfall.

