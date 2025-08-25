403
Australia Posts 1.4 Percent Drop in Greenhouse Gas Emissions
(MENAFN) Australia’s greenhouse gas emissions dropped by 1.4 percent in the year ending March 2025, according to a government report released Monday.
The Department of Climate Change, Energy, the Environment and Water (DCCEEW) quarterly emissions update revealed that Australia emitted 440.2 million tonnes of carbon dioxide equivalent over the period, down from 446.7 million tonnes in the previous year.
This reduction places Australia’s emissions 28 percent below 2005 levels, the baseline year for international climate targets. Under the Paris Agreement, Australia has pledged to slash emissions by at least 43 percent from 2005 figures by 2030.
Chris Bowen, minister for climate change and energy, emphasized the progress, stating: “We are on track to achieve our emissions reduction goals if we stay the course and continue to lift our efforts.”
The report highlighted declines in emissions from electricity generation, industrial processes, and stationary energy sectors, attributing the decrease to technological advances, shifts in production, and reduced residential gas use.
Preliminary data for the second quarter of 2025 showed emissions falling further to 436 million tonnes of carbon dioxide equivalent for the 12 months ending June 2025. This represents a 2.1 percent drop compared to the prior year and a 29 percent decrease since 2005.
The timing of this data release coincides with the governing Labor Party’s preparations to set Australia’s emissions reduction target for 2035. The Climate Change Authority (CCA) is expected to deliver formal recommendations on the 2035 goal by September, after which the government will finalize its commitment.
A CCA report published in September 2024 urged Australia to cut emissions by at least 75 percent from 2005 levels by 2035 to align with global efforts to limit warming to 1.5 degrees Celsius.
