Saudi Arabia Nutritional Supplements Market Size To Surpass USD 7.98 Billion By 2033, Rising At A CAGR Of 6.30%

MENAFN - IMARC Group) Saudi Arabia nutritional supplements market size reached USD 4.33 Billion in 2024. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach USD 7.98 Billion by 2033, exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 6.30% during 2025-2033. The nutritional supplements market in Saudi Arabia is experiencing robust growth, driven by growing health consciousness, rising prevalence of lifestyle-related conditions, increased demand for preventive healthcare solutions, and expanding retail and online distribution channels.

Key Highlights



Market size (2024): USD 4.33 billion

Forecast (2033): USD 7.98 billion

CAGR (2025–2033): 6.30%

Growing consumer shift toward vitamins, minerals, and herbal products for immunity and wellness

Strategic expansion of e-commerce and retail distribution channels nationwide Key companies operating in the Saudi Arabia nutritional supplements market include Abbott Laboratories, Pfizer Inc., DSM Nutritional Products, Herbalife Nutrition Ltd., Amway Corporation, Nature's Bounty Co., GNC Holdings Inc., and other leading international and regional brands.

How Is AI Transforming the Nutritional Supplements Market in Saudi Arabia?



Personalized Nutrition Platforms : AI-driven platforms like Suggestic utilize machine learning algorithms to generate hyper-personalized meal plans and supplement recommendations, with the global AI in personalized nutrition market expected to reach $10.5 billion by 2029 at 23.4% CAGR.

Predictive Health Analytics : Advanced AI systems analyze individual health data, genetic profiles, and lifestyle patterns to recommend precise nutritional interventions, supporting Vision 2030's preventive healthcare objectives with data-driven wellness solutions.

Smart Supplement Formulation : AI-powered research and development enables creation of customized supplement formulations based on regional health patterns, dietary preferences, and climate-specific nutritional needs in Saudi Arabia.

Digital Health Integration : Machine learning algorithms integrated with wearable devices and health apps provide real-time nutritional guidance and supplement optimization, enhancing consumer engagement in the growing Saudi digital health ecosystem. E-commerce Enhancement : AI recommendation engines on digital platforms help Saudi consumers discover suitable nutritional products, with behavioral pattern recognition improving product matching and subscription services for personalized wellness journeys.

Saudi Arabia Nutritional Supplements Market Trends and Drivers



Rising Health Awareness: Growing consciousness about preventive healthcare and wellness lifestyle driving demand for immune-boosting vitamins and minerals

Vision 2030 Health Initiatives: Government campaigns promoting healthy living and reducing non-communicable diseases supporting supplement adoption

Lifestyle-Related Health Concerns: Increasing prevalence of obesity, diabetes, and cardiovascular issues creating demand for specialized nutritional solutions

E-commerce and Digital Expansion: Growth of online platforms and social media influence facilitating broader product access and consumer education

COVID-19 Impact: Heightened awareness of immune resilience accelerating demand for vitamins C, D, and zinc supplements Regulatory Support: SFDA streamlined approval processes and labeling standards improving market accessibility for quality products

Saudi Arabia Nutritional Supplements Industry Segmentation:

The report has segmented the market into the following categories:

Product Type Insights:



Sports Nutrition

Dietary Supplement

Fat Burner

Functional Food Others

Form Insights:



Powder

Tablets

Capsules

Liquid

Soft Gels Others

Distribution Channel Insights:



Brick and Mortar E-Commerce

Consumer Group Insights:



Infants

Children

Adults

Pregnant Geriatric

Breakup by Region:



Northern and Central Region

Western Region

Eastern Region Southern Region

Competitive Landscape:

The competitive landscape of the industry has also been examined along with the profiles of the key players.

Recent News and Developments in Saudi Arabia Nutritional Supplements Market



August 2025: Abbott Laboratories expanded its personalized nutrition platform in Saudi Arabia, launching AI-powered health assessment tools in major pharmacies across Riyadh and Jeddah to provide customized supplement recommendations based on individual health profiles.

July 2025: Major e-commerce platforms introduced subscription-based nutritional supplement services with AI-driven personalization, resulting in 40% increase in recurring customer engagement among health-conscious Saudi consumers. June 2025: The Saudi Food and Drug Authority (SFDA) announced new digital labeling standards for nutritional supplements, incorporating QR codes linked to AI-powered nutritional information systems that provide personalized dosage recommendations.

