403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Vietnam, China Take Emergency Measures
(MENAFN) Vietnam has revealed emergency plans to relocate over 500,000 individuals as it prepares for the arrival of Typhoon Kajiki.
Simultaneously, the southern Chinese city of Sanya took precautionary steps by suspending public transportation and closing businesses on Sunday, in anticipation of the storm’s approach.
According to China’s National Meteorological Center, the typhoon is expected to “brush past” the southern shoreline of Hainan, an island province in China, starting Sunday evening.
After that, it is predicted to move toward Vietnam.
By 0900 GMT, the storm had grown more intense, reaching wind speeds of 166 kilometers per hour (103 miles per hour), as reported by Vietnam’s national weather forecast agency.
Forecasts indicate the typhoon could strengthen even further, potentially reaching wind gusts of up to 180 kilometers per hour, based on updates from China’s weather forecaster.
Vietnamese authorities are preparing to evacuate approximately 586,000 people from central regions including Thanh Hoa, Quang Tri, Hue, and Danang, where the storm is expected to make landfall early Monday, as stated by state media.
The government has urged residents within the expected storm zone to stay indoors starting at 1400 GMT on Sunday.
Military personnel are on standby to assist with emergency efforts.
In addition, a newspaper reported that authorities in seven coastal provinces in Vietnam implemented a ban on boat departures as of early Sunday, in an effort to minimize potential storm-related damage.
Simultaneously, the southern Chinese city of Sanya took precautionary steps by suspending public transportation and closing businesses on Sunday, in anticipation of the storm’s approach.
According to China’s National Meteorological Center, the typhoon is expected to “brush past” the southern shoreline of Hainan, an island province in China, starting Sunday evening.
After that, it is predicted to move toward Vietnam.
By 0900 GMT, the storm had grown more intense, reaching wind speeds of 166 kilometers per hour (103 miles per hour), as reported by Vietnam’s national weather forecast agency.
Forecasts indicate the typhoon could strengthen even further, potentially reaching wind gusts of up to 180 kilometers per hour, based on updates from China’s weather forecaster.
Vietnamese authorities are preparing to evacuate approximately 586,000 people from central regions including Thanh Hoa, Quang Tri, Hue, and Danang, where the storm is expected to make landfall early Monday, as stated by state media.
The government has urged residents within the expected storm zone to stay indoors starting at 1400 GMT on Sunday.
Military personnel are on standby to assist with emergency efforts.
In addition, a newspaper reported that authorities in seven coastal provinces in Vietnam implemented a ban on boat departures as of early Sunday, in an effort to minimize potential storm-related damage.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- North America Automotive Market Size, Share And Forecast 2025-2033
- Airborne ISR Market Size, Share And Growth Forecast By 2033
- Mexico Oral Care Market Demand, Opportunities, And Key Drivers
- Australia Corporate Wellness Market Projected To Reach USD 3.6 Billion By 2033
- United States Laboratory Automation Market Size, Share, Trends, Growth Factors And Forecast 2025-2033
- UAE Online Grocery Market Size To Reach USD 18,353.4 Million By 2033: Trends & Future Outlook
CommentsNo comment