Mexico Extradites Alleged Cartel Members to U.S.
(MENAFN) In response to a request by the Trump administration, Mexican authorities transferred 26 suspected cartel operatives to the United States to face prosecution.
Officials explained on Wednesday that the move was intended to prevent the individuals from continuing to manage their unlawful enterprises from within Mexican correctional facilities.
This large-scale extradition was not part of any broader diplomatic discussions, despite Mexico’s ongoing efforts to avert increased tariffs threatened by U.S. President Donald Trump.
“These transfers are not only a strategic measure to ensure public safety, but also reflect a firm determination to prevent these criminals from continuing to operate from within prisons and to break up their networks of influence,” stated Mexican Security Minister Omar García Harfuch during a press briefing on Wednesday.
Among those extradited on Tuesday were individuals associated with the Jalisco New Generation Cartel and the Sinaloa Cartel, as well as other groups.
These suspects were sought by American law enforcement for involvement in narcotics trafficking and various criminal activities.
This latest development follows a similar action in February, when 29 alleged cartel leaders were also sent to the United States.
As part of the arrangement, the U.S. Justice Department agreed not to pursue capital punishment against any of the 55 individuals included in both extraditions.
Analysts suggest this concession could help mitigate the risk of retaliatory violence from organized crime groups.
The operation required significant coordination, involving close to a thousand police officers, 90 transport vehicles, and about a dozen military aircraft.
