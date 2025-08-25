Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
India Biomass Market Size, Share, Growth Rate, Demand, Trends Analysis & Industry Outlook 2025-2033

India Biomass Market Size, Share, Growth Rate, Demand, Trends Analysis & Industry Outlook 2025-2033


2025-08-25 02:15:10
(MENAFN- IMARC Group) The India biomass market size reached USD 2,064.09 million in 2024 and is expected to reach USD 3,757.62 million by 2033, growing at a CAGR of 6.88% from 2025 to 2033. The biomass market in India is experiencing steady growth, driven by government renewable energy targets, rising energy demand, and increasing focus on sustainable power generation.

Key Highlights

  • Market size (2024): USD 2,064.09 Million
  • Forecast (2033): USD 3,757.62 Million
  • CAGR (2025–2033): 6.88%
  • Expanding role of biomass in India's renewable energy mix
  • Government incentives and policy support promoting biomass power projects
  • Rising adoption of biomass-based fuels across industrial and rural sectors

Request for a sample copy of this report: https://www.imarcgroup.com/india-biomass-market/requestsample

How Is AI Transforming the Biomass Market in India?

AI-driven technologies are being deployed in biomass operations to enable:

  • Predictive analytics for optimizing biomass fuel supply chains
  • Smart monitoring of combustion efficiency and emissions control
  • AI-based energy management systems for power plants
  • Data-driven solutions enhancing cost-efficiency and sustainability

Key Market Trends and Drivers

  • Government Initiatives & Policies: National Bio-Energy Mission and renewable purchase obligations driving biomass adoption
  • Energy Security & Rural Development: Biomass provides decentralized energy solutions, boosting rural income and employment
  • Industrial Demand: Increasing use of biomass briquettes and pellets as substitutes for coal in manufacturing sectors
  • Environmental Sustainability: Rising emphasis on reducing carbon emissions and dependence on fossil fuels
  • Technological Advancements: Improved biomass conversion technologies enhancing efficiency and scalability

Market Segmentation

The report has segmented the market into the following categories:

Feedstock Insights:

  • Agriculture Waste
  • Wood and Woody Residue
  • Solid Municipal Waste
  • Others

Application Insights:

  • Power Generation
  • Heating
  • Others

Regional Insights:

  • North India
  • South India
  • East India
  • West India

Explore the Full Report with Charts, Table of Contents, and List of Figures (Report link CTA): https://www.imarcgroup.com/india-biomass-market

Latest Developments in the Industry

  • In 2025, several Indian states launched biomass co-firing initiatives in coal-based thermal plants to reduce carbon emissions and enhance renewable energy integration.
  • Investments in advanced biomass pellet manufacturing facilities are increasing, aimed at catering to growing industrial demand for sustainable fuels.
  • India's renewable energy roadmap emphasizes scaling up biomass energy capacity to strengthen its clean energy transition and reduce reliance on fossil fuels.

MENAFN25082025004122016232ID1109969704

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search