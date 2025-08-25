India Biomass Market Size, Share, Growth Rate, Demand, Trends Analysis & Industry Outlook 2025-2033
Key Highlights
Market size (2024): USD 2,064.09 Million
Forecast (2033): USD 3,757.62 Million
CAGR (2025–2033): 6.88%
Expanding role of biomass in India's renewable energy mix
Government incentives and policy support promoting biomass power projects
Rising adoption of biomass-based fuels across industrial and rural sectors
How Is AI Transforming the Biomass Market in India?
AI-driven technologies are being deployed in biomass operations to enable:
Predictive analytics for optimizing biomass fuel supply chains
Smart monitoring of combustion efficiency and emissions control
AI-based energy management systems for power plants
Data-driven solutions enhancing cost-efficiency and sustainability
Key Market Trends and Drivers
Government Initiatives & Policies: National Bio-Energy Mission and renewable purchase obligations driving biomass adoption
Energy Security & Rural Development: Biomass provides decentralized energy solutions, boosting rural income and employment
Industrial Demand: Increasing use of biomass briquettes and pellets as substitutes for coal in manufacturing sectors
Environmental Sustainability: Rising emphasis on reducing carbon emissions and dependence on fossil fuels
Technological Advancements: Improved biomass conversion technologies enhancing efficiency and scalability
Market Segmentation
The report has segmented the market into the following categories:
Feedstock Insights:
Agriculture Waste
Wood and Woody Residue
Solid Municipal Waste
Others
Application Insights:
Power Generation
Heating
Others
Regional Insights:
North India
South India
East India
West India
Latest Developments in the Industry
In 2025, several Indian states launched biomass co-firing initiatives in coal-based thermal plants to reduce carbon emissions and enhance renewable energy integration.
Investments in advanced biomass pellet manufacturing facilities are increasing, aimed at catering to growing industrial demand for sustainable fuels.
India's renewable energy roadmap emphasizes scaling up biomass energy capacity to strengthen its clean energy transition and reduce reliance on fossil fuels.
