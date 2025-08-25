Temperatures To Range Between 30°C And 46°C: Qatar Meteorology
Doha, Qatar: The Department of Meteorology has forecast hot to very hot weather inshore during the day on Monday, while offshore conditions will be hazy at times with some clouds.
Wind inshore will be southwesterly at first, becoming mainly northwesterly to northeasterly at 5 - 15 KT, gusting to 20 KT in some areas during the day. Offshore, wind will be variable at first, becoming southwesterly to northwesterly at 3 - 12 KT.Read Also
-
MoCI outlines guidelines for registering trademarks online
Education Ministry to launch 'Back to School' event tomorrow
QFFD supports Tajikistan's energy infrastructure through QR182 million loan agreement
Sea state inshore will range from 1 to 2 feet, while offshore it will be 1 to 3 feet.
Visibility inshore is expected to range from 4 to 10 km, and from 4 to 9 km offshore.
------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Doha (Temperatures between 35°C and 45°C )
High tide: 04:57 - 17:49
Low tide: 01:07 - 12:27
Mesaieed (Temperatures between 29°C and 43°C )
High tide: 07:00 - 19:33
Low tide: 02:23 - 12:27
Wakrah (Temperatures between 33°C and 40°C )
High tide: 06:31 - 18:44
Low tide: 01:32 - 12:07
Al Khor (Temperatures between 32°C and 45°C )
High tide: 17:16 - 06:39
Low tide: 09:45 - 00:50
Ruwais (Temperatures between 30°C and 42°C )
High tide: 06:39 - 18:35
Low tide: 00:50 - 12:55
Dukhan (Temperatures between 32°C and 40°C )
High tide: 11:23 - 23:34
Low tide: 05:07 - 17:27
Abu Samra (Temperatures between 27°C and 46°C )
High tide: 03:07 - 08:24
Low tide: 02:09 - 08:24
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Poppy Seed Market Size, Share, In-Depth Insights, Opportunity And Forecast 2025-2033
- Crude Oil Prices Q2 2025: Latest Index, Chart & Forecast Insights
- Industrial Hose Market Size, Trends, Growth Factors, Latest Insights And Forecast 2025-2033
- VANTIR Launches To Transform Prop Trading With Transparency And Trust
- How Will The Europe Ball Bearing Market Witness Growth By 2033?
- Global Open Banking Market 20252033: Services, Deployment & Distribution Trends
CommentsNo comment