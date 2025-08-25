Temperatures To Range Between 30°C And 46°C: Qatar Meteorology

MENAFN - The Peninsula) QNA

Doha, Qatar: The Department of Meteorology has forecast hot to very hot weather inshore during the day on Monday, while offshore conditions will be hazy at times with some clouds.

Wind inshore will be southwesterly at first, becoming mainly northwesterly to northeasterly at 5 - 15 KT, gusting to 20 KT in some areas during the day. Offshore, wind will be variable at first, becoming southwesterly to northwesterly at 3 - 12 KT.



Sea state inshore will range from 1 to 2 feet, while offshore it will be 1 to 3 feet.

Visibility inshore is expected to range from 4 to 10 km, and from 4 to 9 km offshore.

Doha (Temperatures between 35°C and 45°C )

High tide: 04:57 - 17:49

Low tide: 01:07 - 12:27



Mesaieed (Temperatures between 29°C and 43°C )

High tide: 07:00 - 19:33

Low tide: 02:23 - 12:27



Wakrah (Temperatures between 33°C and 40°C )

High tide: 06:31 - 18:44

Low tide: 01:32 - 12:07

Al Khor (Temperatures between 32°C and 45°C )

High tide: 17:16 - 06:39

Low tide: 09:45 - 00:50

Ruwais (Temperatures between 30°C and 42°C )

High tide: 06:39 - 18:35

Low tide: 00:50 - 12:55

Dukhan (Temperatures between 32°C and 40°C )

High tide: 11:23 - 23:34

Low tide: 05:07 - 17:27

Abu Samra (Temperatures between 27°C and 46°C )

High tide: 03:07 - 08:24

Low tide: 02:09 - 08:24



