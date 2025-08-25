Swanson Reed Launches Taxtrex: The Future Of R&D Tax Credit Compliance

MENAFN - Newsfile Corp) Austin, Texas--(Newsfile Corp. - August 25, 2025) - Swanson Reed, a leading global R&D tax advisory firm, has announced the launch of its innovative new AI platform, TaxTrex, designed to transform how businesses document, manage, and substantiate their R&D tax credit claims.

TaxTrex is a real-time documentation and compliance platform that leverages artificial intelligence and structured project tracking to claim the R&D tax credit in 90 minutes of AI face-time. This ensures that a business can confidently maximize their R&D tax credits while staying fully compliant with IRS and state requirements.

TaxTrex is an AI-driven R&D tax software grounded in peer-reviewed research, giving it an unmatched level of credibility and academic rigor.

"TaxTrex is the first AI R&D tax credit claim software to be based on peer reviewed research. In most cases, you can complete your documentation requirements in 90 minutes of face-time with the AI," said Damian Smyth, CEO of Swanson Reed. "With TaxTrex, we've created a solution that integrates directly into the R&D lifecycle, helping businesses substantiate claims with accuracy and ease-while reducing audit risk."

What TaxTrex Does:



Real-Time Documentation Capture - Enables businesses to track technical progress, project updates, and qualifying R&D activities as they occur, building a strong and contemporaneous audit trail.

AI-Powered Compliance Insights - Uses natural language processing to assess recorded project data against IRS guidelines, flagging weak spots or missing elements that could reduce claim defensibility.

Structured Project Framework - Guides businesses through three concise surveys designed by R&D tax specialists, aligning their activities with the strict substantiation requirements of U.S. tax law.

Audit-Ready Reporting - Automatically generates detailed and IRS-compliant documentation packages that can be submitted directly in the event of an audit. Seamless Expert Support - Connects users with Swanson Reed's nationwide network of R&D tax professionals for review, analysis, and tailored advice.

Recognition and Innovation

TaxTrex has already gained industry recognition, being named a finalist in the Fintech Business Awards for the title of Accounting Innovator of the Year. This accolade underscores its role as a cutting-edge solution reshaping how companies approach R&D tax credit documentation and compliance.

Setting a New Standard in R&D Documentation

Swanson Reed's exclusive focus on R&D tax credits ensures:



Documentation that is purpose-built for R&D tax compliance-not generic accounting records retrofitted after the fact.

A structured framework that minimizes the time burden on businesses while maximizing claim defensibility.

AI-driven insights that continuously improve by learning from past claims and audit outcomes.

Reduced audit exposure through real-time data collection and proactive compliance monitoring. Specialist expertise available at every stage, combining advanced technology with human judgment.

"TaxTrex is about more than just software-it's about rethinking the way companies approach R&D tax compliance," added Smyth. "By capturing activities in real time, applying AI, and building on peer-reviewed research, we're giving businesses both peace of mind and the confidence to claim their full entitlement."

This unique combination of exclusive specialization, peer-reviewed AI innovation, award recognition, and structured documentation makes TaxTrex one of the most advanced R&D tax credit substantiation platform available today.

About Swanson Reed

Swanson Reed is one of the largest specialist R&D tax advisory firms in the world, employing over 60 people across seven countries. With offices in the United States, Canada, United Kingdom, Ireland, Australia, New Zealand, and Singapore, the firm has over 30 years of experience helping innovative companies. Swanson Reed is known for its deep technical expertise, rigorous compliance standards, and industry-leading approach. Unlike generalist firms, Swanson Reed exclusively prepares R&D tax credits, providing businesses with unmatched precision, support, and audit protection. Learn more at .

