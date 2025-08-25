Keurig Dr Pepper To Acquire JDE Peet's And Subsequently Separate Into Two Independent Companies - A Leading Refreshment Beverage Player And A Global Coffee Champion
Brand size refers to retail sales.
KDP Media
Katie Gilroy
Keurig Dr Pepper
T: 781-418-3345 / [email protected]
KDP Investors
Chethan Mallela
Keurig Dr Pepper
T: 888-340-5287 / [email protected]
JDE Peet's Media
FGS Global
Laurent Sagarra
Frank Jansen
[email protected]
+31 6 2154 2369
+31 6 4143 3955
JDE Peet's Investors
Robin Jansen
[email protected]
+31 6 1594 4569
This is a joint press release by KDP and JDE Peet's. This joint press release is issued pursuant to the provisions of Section 17, paragraph 1 of the European Market Abuse Regulation (596/2014), as well as Section 4, paragraphs 1 and 3, Section 5, paragraph 1 and Section 7, paragraph 4 of the Netherlands Decree in Public Takeover Bids (Besluit openbare biedingen Wft) in connection with the intended recommended public offer by KDP for all the issued and outstanding ordinary shares in the capital of JDE Peet's. This press release does not constitute an offer, or any solicitation of any offer, to buy or subscribe for any securities in JDE Peet's. Any offer will be made only by means of an offer memorandum approved by the AFM. This press release is not for release, publication, or distribution, in whole or in part, in or into, directly or indirectly, in any jurisdiction in which such release, publication, or distribution would be unlawful.
Notice to shareholders of JDE Peet's in the United States
The tender offer will be made for the ordinary shares of JDE Peet's, a public limited liability company incorporated under the laws of the Netherlands with ordinary shares listed on Euronext Amsterdam. It is important that U.S. shareholders of JDE Peet's understand that the tender and any related offer documents are subject to Dutch disclosure and procedural requirements, which are different from those of the United States. U.S. shareholders of JDE Peet's are advised that JDE Peet's ordinary shares are not listed on a U.S. securities exchange and that JDE Peet's is not subject to the periodic reporting requirements of the U.S. Securities Exchange Act of 1934 (the "Exchange Act"), and is not required to, and does not, file any reports with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC") thereunder.
The tender offer will be made in the United States in compliance with, and in reliance on, the exemption provided by Rule 14d-1(d), known as "Tier II" exemption, under the Exchange Act and otherwise in accordance with the requirements of Dutch law. Accordingly, the tender offer will be subject to certain disclosure and other procedural requirements, including with respect to the tender offer timetable and settlement procedures that are different from those applicable under U.S. domestic tender offer procedures and laws.
The receipt of cash pursuant to the tender offer by a U.S. holder of JDE Peet's ordinary shares will be a taxable transaction for U.S. federal income tax purposes and under applicable state and local, as well as foreign and other tax laws. Each holder of JDE Peet's ordinary shares is urged to consult their independent professional advisor immediately regarding the tax consequences of acceptance of the tender offer.
It may be difficult for U.S. holders of JDE Peet's shares to enforce their rights and claims arising out of the U.S. federal securities laws, since JDE Peet's is located in a country other than the United States, and some or all of its officers and directors may be residents of country other than the United States. U.S. holders of JDE Peet's may not be able to sue a non-U.S. company or its officers or directors in a non-U.S. court for violations of U.S. securities laws. Further, it may be difficult to compel a non-U.S. company and its affiliates to subject themselves to a U.S. court's judgment.
To the extent permissible under applicable law or regulation, including Rule 14e-5 of the Exchange Act, in accordance with normal Dutch practice, JDE Peet's and its affiliates or broker (acting as agents for JDE Peet's or its affiliates, as applicable) may from time to time after the date hereof, and other than pursuant to the tender offer, directly or indirectly purchase, or arrange to purchase, ordinary shares of JDE Peet's that are the subject of the tender offer or any securities that are convertible into, exchangeable for or exercisable for such shares. These purchases may occur either in the open market at prevailing prices or in private transactions at negotiated prices. In no event will any such purchases be made for a price per share that is greater than the tender offer price. To the extent information about such purchases or arrangements to purchase is made public in The Netherlands, such information will be disclosed by means of a press release or other means reasonably calculated to inform U.S. shareholders of JDE Peet's of such information. No purchases will be made outside the tender offer in the United States by or on behalf of KDP. In addition, the financial advisors to KDP may also engage in ordinary course trading activities in securities of JDE Peet's, which may include purchases or arrangements to purchase such securities.
Neither the SEC nor any U.S. state securities commission has approved or disapproved the tender offer, passed upon the merits or fairness of the tender offer, or passed any comment upon the adequacy, accuracy or completeness of the disclosure in relation to the tender offer. Any representation to the contrary is a criminal offence in the United States.
Restrictions
The distribution of this press release may, in some countries, be restricted by law or regulation. Accordingly, persons who come into possession of this document should inform themselves of and observe these restrictions. To the fullest extent permitted by applicable law, JDE Peet's and KDP disclaim any responsibility or liability for the violation of any such restrictions by any person. Any failure to comply with these restrictions may constitute a violation of the securities laws of that jurisdiction. Neither KDP nor JDE Peet's, nor any of their advisors, assumes any responsibility for any violation by any of these restrictions. Any JDE Peet's shareholder who is in any doubt as to his or her position should consult an appropriate professional advisor without delay.
Forward Looking Statements
Certain statements in this press release may be considered "forward-looking statements," such as statements relating to the impact of this transaction on KDP, JDE Peet's, and the combined business, the contemplated spin-off, future financial targets and results, anticipated credit ratings and expected cost savings and synergies. Forward-looking statements include those preceded by, followed by or that include the words "anticipate," "expect," "believe," "could," "continue," "ongoing," "estimate," "intend," "may," "plan," "potential," "project," "should," "target," "will," "would" and similar words. These forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of this release.
Although KDP and JDE Peet's believe that the assumptions upon which their respective forward-looking statements are based are reasonable, they can give no assurance that these forward-looking statements will prove to be correct. Forward-looking statements are subject to risks, uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from historical experience or from future results expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Potential risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, (i) risks relating to the completion of the proposed acquisition and subsequent spin-off in the anticipated timeframe or at all; (ii) risks related to the ability to realize the anticipated benefits of the proposed acquisition and subsequent spin-off; (iii) risks relating to the receipt of regulatory approvals without unexpected delays or conditions and possibility of regulatory action; (iv) risks relating to significant costs related to the proposed transactions; (v) the expected financial and operating performance and future opportunities following the acquisition and subsequent spin-off; (vi) disruption from the acquisition and subsequent spin-off making it more difficult to maintain business and operational relationships; (vii) diverting KDP's and JDE Peet's respective management's from business operations; (viii) risks relating to potential litigation that arises as a result of the proposed transactions; and (ix) risks and uncertainties discussed in KDP's and JDE Peet's press releases and public filings.
Neither KDP nor JDE Peet's, nor any of their advisors, accepts any responsibility for any financial information contained in this press release relating to the business, results of operations or financial condition of the other or their respective groups. Each of KDP and JDE Peet's expressly disclaims any obligation or undertaking to disseminate any updates or revisions to any forward-looking statements contained herein to reflect any change in the expectations with regard thereto or any change in events, conditions or circumstances on which any such statement is based, unless required by law.
Annex A
Additional Information Regarding the Support Agreements
In accordance with the Dutch public offer rules, any information shared with Acorn and the JDE Peet's directors and officers about the tender offer will, if not published prior to the offer memorandum being made generally available, be included in the offer memorandum (if and when issued) and Acorn and such directors and officers will tender their shares on the same terms and conditions as the other holders of JDE Peet's ordinary shares.
Tender Offer Conditions
The commencement of the tender offer is subject to the satisfaction or waiver of pre-offer conditions customary for a transaction of this kind, being:
i.
Each party having performed in all material respects its covenants and obligations and the other party's representations and warranties being true and correct (subject to certain materiality qualifiers).
ii.
Compliance with the consultation procedure pursuant to the Dutch Works Council Act.
iii.
Compliance with the notification procedures pursuant to the Dutch Merger Code and in relation to the European works council of JDE Peet's.
iv.
KDP having received confirmation from the Dutch Authority for the Financial Markets (Autoriteit Financiële Markten, the "AFM") that the AFM has approved the offer memorandum.
v.
The JDE Peet's Board of Directors not having withdrawn, modified, qualified, or made contradictory statements as to, their recommendation for the offer.
vi.
Each of the irrevocable undertakings being in effect and not having been breached, terminated or modified.
vii.
No public announcement having been made of a bona fide unsolicited third-party offeror makes an offer which, in the reasonable opinion of the JDE Peet's Board of Directors, is a more beneficial offer for JDE Peet's than KDP's offer, taking into account the identity of the third party, consideration, certainty of execution, conditionality and non-financial covenants, which exceeds the offer price in all-cash by at least 10% (a "Competing Offer").
viii.
No order, enactment or legal action by a governmental entity or any law prohibiting, restraining or delaying the transaction in any material respect.
ix.
No notification having been received from the AFM that pursuant to section 5:80 of the Dutch Financial Supervision Act, investment firms (beleggingsondernemingen) would not be allowed to cooperate with the settlement of the offer.
x.
Trading in the JDE Peet's ordinary shares on Euronext Amsterdam not having been permanently suspended.
xi.
No material adverse effect having occurred (collectively, the "Commencement Conditions").
If and when made, the consummation of the tender offer, will be subject to the satisfaction or waiver of the following offer conditions customary for a transaction of this kind, being:
i.
minimum acceptance level of at least 95% of Shares, which will be reduced to 80% in the event shareholder resolutions allowing certain post-closing restructuring measures are passed at JDE Peet's extraordinary general meeting,.
|
|
the waiting period under the Hart-Scott Rodino Act having expired or been terminated and certain other competition clearances having been obtained.
|
|
The resolutions to be proposed at JDE Peet's EGM having been adopted and being in full force and effect.
|
|
The Commencement Conditions under i and v up to and including xi apply mutatis mutandis.
Annex B
Recommendation
Following a diligent and carefully executed process, the JDE Peet's Board of Directors believe that KDP has made a compelling offer representing an attractive cash premium to the JDE Peet's shareholders, as well as favourable non-financial terms and commitments in respect of deal certainty. The JDE Peet's Board of Directors conclude that the transaction is in the best interest of JDE Peet's and the sustainable, long-term success of its business, taking especially into account the interests of all of JDE Peet's stakeholders.
Taking all these considerations into account, the JDE Peet's Board of Directors unanimously supports the offer and recommends that the JDE Peet's shareholders tender their shares under the tender offer, if and when made and vote in favour of the resolutions relating to the offer at the upcoming extraordinary general meeting of JDE Peet's to be held during the acceptance period of the tender offer, each in accordance with the terms set out in the merger protocol.
Fairness opinion
On 24 August 2025, Bank of America Europe DAC, Amsterdam branch ("BofA Securities") issued a written fairness opinion to the JDE Peet's Board of Directors that, as of such date, and based upon and subject to the assumptions, qualifications and limitations set forth in the opinion, (a) the tender offer price to be paid to the JDE Peet's shareholders is fair from a financial point of view to the JDE Peet's shareholders, and (b) the purchase price for the share(s) in the capital of (i) Company Sub under the Merger Share Sale is fair to Company HoldCo, and (ii) Company SplitCo under the Demerger Share Sale is fair to the Company, from a financial point of view.
Non-financial covenants
JDE Peet's and KDP have agreed to certain covenants for a duration of 2 years after settlement of the tender offer. As part of these broader set of non-financial covenants, KDP has confirmed the growth potential of JDE Peet's and intends to explore and invest in both existing and new business opportunities, while maintaining the Company's international headquarters and R&D center in the Netherlands. KDP also recognizes the importance of sustainable development and sourcing, and intends to further support JDE Peet's initiatives in these areas. Employee rights and benefits, including those under individual employment and collective labour agreements, pension arrangements, and JDE Peet's equity plans, will be fully respected. KDP will respect JDE Peet's social policies and social plans, employee consultation structures, and existing arrangements with works councils and trade unions. Efforts will be made by KDP to retain key managers and (other) employees, and KDP agrees that the JDE Peet's group will continue to offer attractive training and career development opportunities.
Acquisition of 100%
JDE Peet's and KDP acknowledge the importance of acquiring 100% of the JDE Peet's shares and achieving a delisting. JDE Peet's and KDP intend to terminate the listing of the JDE Peet's shares on Euronext Amsterdam as soon as practicable after settlement of the tender offer.
If, after settlement of the tender offer or settlement of the JDE Peet's shares tendered during the post-acceptance period (if applicable), KDP holds at least 95% of the JDE Peet's shares, KDP will commence statutory buy-out proceedings to obtain 100% of the JDE Peet's shares or implement a post-closing legal demerger prior to commencing statutory buy-out proceedings (the "Post-Closing Demerger").
If, after settlement of the tender offer or settlement of the JDE Peet's shares tendered during the post-acceptance period (if applicable), KDP holds at least 80%, but less than 95% of the JDE Peet's shares, JDE Peet's and KDP may execute a legal triangular merger involving JDE Peet's and two newly to be incorporated subsidiaries of JDE Peet's ("Company Holdco" and "Company Sub"), following which Company Holdco is liquidated to deliver such consideration to the remaining shareholders (the "Post-Closing Merger"). The advance liquidation distribution to the shareholders of Company Holdco will be an amount that is to the fullest extent possible equal to the tender offer price, without any interest and less any applicable withholding taxes. Instead of the Post-Closing Demerger and Post-Closing Merger, however, JDE Peet's and KDP may also agree to implement any other post-closing restructuring measure.
The Post-Closing Demerger and the Post-Closing Merger are subject to the adoption of certain shareholder resolutions at the upcoming extraordinary general meeting of JDE Peet's to be held during the acceptance period of the tender offer. JDE Peet's board has agreed to recommend to the shareholders to vote in favor of the Post-Closing Demerger and the Post-Closing Merger.
Termination
If the merger protocol is terminated because JDE Peet's made an adverse recommendation, change or in the event of a Competing Offer, JDE Peet's shall pay KDP a EUR156.7 million termination fee as compensation.
