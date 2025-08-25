403
Saudi Tatmeen for Investments and Projects Ltd. Announces Participation in the International Facilities Management Conference & Exhibition 2025
(MENAFN- Golin Mena) [Jeddah – Saudi Arabia, August 24, 2025 ] Saudi Tatmeen for Investments and Projects Ltd., the investment and operational arm of King Abdulaziz University and one of the Kingdom’s leading national companies in the field of facilities management, operations, and maintenance, is participating in the International Facilities Management Conference & Exhibition 2025, which kicks off today in Riyadh with the participation of distinguished experts and organizations from Saudi Arabia and around the world.
This participation reflects the company’s pioneering role in delivering integrated operational solutions for facilities management in line with the latest global standards and best professional practices. It also underscores its commitment to supporting the objectives of Saudi Vision 2030, particularly in enhancing asset efficiency, advancing sustainability, and fostering a competitive investment environment.
Through this participation, Saudi Tatmeen aims to showcase its successful track record in managing and maintaining both public and private sector facilities, highlight its portfolio of strategic projects serving vital sectors, and strengthen its market presence while opening new horizons for local and international partnerships.
The company invites all its partners and exhibition visitors to stop by its booth (T75) to explore its latest solutions and services, and to learn more about its strategic projects, all of which are distinguished by professionalism, innovation, and institutional excellence.
