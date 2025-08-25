403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Digital Freight Matching (DFM) Market is 32.3 billion in 2024 and is projected to register a CAGR of 21.5%
(MENAFN- Navistrat Analytics) 24th August 2025 – Growing demand for sustainable and green logistics solutions is expected to increase market revenue over the forecast period. DFM platforms are widely used to help the green transition by reducing empty miles, consolidating loads, and optimizing routes to reduce fuel consumption and emissions.
DFM facilitates digital freight matching by providing real-time load monitoring, establishing contact between shippers and carriers, and tracking freight movements. The International Telecommunication Union (ITU) estimates that around 5.5 billion people, or 68% of the world population, will use the Internet by 2024.
Integration of blockchain technology in the digital freight matching platform is transforming the industry dynamics significantly. Blockchain maintains data integrity, lowers the risk of fraud, and facilitates dispute settlement among shippers, carriers, and freight forwarders. Also, the integration of IoT devices allows DFM systems to optimize load matching, improve predictive analytics, and increase delivery timeline dependability.
Furthermore, partnerships among fast-moving consumer goods (FMCG), consumer packaged goods (CPG), electronics, fashion, and retail direct-to-consumer (DTC) firms are generating substantial growth potential.
However, Concerns over data privacy and security are projected to hinder revenue growth during the projection period. Digital freight matching solutions rely on the integration of massive amounts of data and software to analyze logistics and supply chain data. Server breaches may have a severe negative impact on any company's reputation.
Get Exclusive Report Insights Here:
Segment market overview and growth Insights:
The road transportation segment registered a substantial revenue share in 2024. DFM systems ensure that vehicles are used for transportation, minimize the number of empty miles, and facilitate real-time connections between shippers and available transporters. Furthermore, the growth of temperature-controlled and valuable products is contributing to the increasing use of road freight.
The mobile app segment is expected to account substantial growth rate by 2032. Mobile-based digital freight matching solutions provide advanced features, including digital documentation, automated invoicing, and route optimization, all of which are essential components of cost reduction. Furthermore, the mobile-first strategy complements the gig economy and the growing trend of flexible, on-demand freight services.
Regional market overview and growth insights:
Asia Pacific registered the highest market share, and this region is expected to register the fastest revenue growth of 26.5% by 2032. The growing population in this region is predicted to increase freight volumes, which will accelerate demand for digital freight matching solutions. For example, the United Nations (UN) predicts that by 2050, Asia's urban population will increase by 50%, adding 1.2 billion people.
Also, strong economic expansion in China, India, Japan, Singapore, and Australia is driving up demand for freight services, resulting in revenue growth in the digital freight matching market. On December 3, 2024, the state cabinet of the People's Republic of China revealed that international routes moved around 2.93 million tons of cargo and mail in the fourth quarter of 2024.
Europe is expected to register a substantial growth rate by 2032. Governments throughout this region are making major investments in the logistics and transportation sectors, which are predicted to considerably contribute to revenue growth in the digital freight matching market by 2032. On July 17, 2024, the European Commission granted funding for 134 transport projects totaling USD 7.64 billion via the Connecting Europe Facility (CEF).
Competitive Landscape and Key Competitors:
The Digital Freight Matching (DFM) Market is characterized by numerous players, with major players competing across segments and regions. The list of major players included in the
Digital Freight Matching (DFM) Market report is:
• Uber Freight Holding Corporation
• Transfix, Inc.
• DAT Solutions, LLC.
• Amazon Logistics, Inc.
• Freight Technologies, Inc
• CEVA Logistics
• Beacon Technologies Ltd.
• XPO Inc
• Cargomatic Inc.
• Flexport, Inc
Buy Your Exclusive Copy Now:
Major strategic developments by leading competitors
Freight Technologies, Inc.: On 8th July 2024, Freight Technologies, Inc. announced the official launch of Waavely. This innovative technology is intended to revolutionize ocean freight scheduling and administration for businesses transporting containers between North America and worldwide ports. Fr8App enhances the interaction between shippers and carriers, allowing for more effective use of time and resources.
Market Insights –
• Download the report summary:
• Request Customization:
Navistrat Analytics has segmented the Digital Freight Matching (DFM) Market on the platform type, mode of transportation, service type, freight type, industry vertical, and region:
Platform Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2022-2032)
• Web-based
• Mobile App
Mode of Transportation Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2022-2032)
• Road
• Rail
• Air
• Maritime
Service Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2022-2032)
• Core Freight Matching Services
• Value-Added Services
Freight Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2022-2032)
• Full Truckload (FTL)
• Less than Truckload (LTL)
• Intermodal
• Cold Chain
• Others
Industry Vertical Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2022-2032)
• E-commerce & Retail
• Food & Beverage
• Agriculture
• Manufacturing
• Automotive
• Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals
• Others
Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2022-2032)
• North America
• Europe
• Asia Pacific
• Latin America
• Middle East & Africa
Get a preview of the detailed segmentation of market:
DFM facilitates digital freight matching by providing real-time load monitoring, establishing contact between shippers and carriers, and tracking freight movements. The International Telecommunication Union (ITU) estimates that around 5.5 billion people, or 68% of the world population, will use the Internet by 2024.
Integration of blockchain technology in the digital freight matching platform is transforming the industry dynamics significantly. Blockchain maintains data integrity, lowers the risk of fraud, and facilitates dispute settlement among shippers, carriers, and freight forwarders. Also, the integration of IoT devices allows DFM systems to optimize load matching, improve predictive analytics, and increase delivery timeline dependability.
Furthermore, partnerships among fast-moving consumer goods (FMCG), consumer packaged goods (CPG), electronics, fashion, and retail direct-to-consumer (DTC) firms are generating substantial growth potential.
However, Concerns over data privacy and security are projected to hinder revenue growth during the projection period. Digital freight matching solutions rely on the integration of massive amounts of data and software to analyze logistics and supply chain data. Server breaches may have a severe negative impact on any company's reputation.
Get Exclusive Report Insights Here:
Segment market overview and growth Insights:
The road transportation segment registered a substantial revenue share in 2024. DFM systems ensure that vehicles are used for transportation, minimize the number of empty miles, and facilitate real-time connections between shippers and available transporters. Furthermore, the growth of temperature-controlled and valuable products is contributing to the increasing use of road freight.
The mobile app segment is expected to account substantial growth rate by 2032. Mobile-based digital freight matching solutions provide advanced features, including digital documentation, automated invoicing, and route optimization, all of which are essential components of cost reduction. Furthermore, the mobile-first strategy complements the gig economy and the growing trend of flexible, on-demand freight services.
Regional market overview and growth insights:
Asia Pacific registered the highest market share, and this region is expected to register the fastest revenue growth of 26.5% by 2032. The growing population in this region is predicted to increase freight volumes, which will accelerate demand for digital freight matching solutions. For example, the United Nations (UN) predicts that by 2050, Asia's urban population will increase by 50%, adding 1.2 billion people.
Also, strong economic expansion in China, India, Japan, Singapore, and Australia is driving up demand for freight services, resulting in revenue growth in the digital freight matching market. On December 3, 2024, the state cabinet of the People's Republic of China revealed that international routes moved around 2.93 million tons of cargo and mail in the fourth quarter of 2024.
Europe is expected to register a substantial growth rate by 2032. Governments throughout this region are making major investments in the logistics and transportation sectors, which are predicted to considerably contribute to revenue growth in the digital freight matching market by 2032. On July 17, 2024, the European Commission granted funding for 134 transport projects totaling USD 7.64 billion via the Connecting Europe Facility (CEF).
Competitive Landscape and Key Competitors:
The Digital Freight Matching (DFM) Market is characterized by numerous players, with major players competing across segments and regions. The list of major players included in the
Digital Freight Matching (DFM) Market report is:
• Uber Freight Holding Corporation
• Transfix, Inc.
• DAT Solutions, LLC.
• Amazon Logistics, Inc.
• Freight Technologies, Inc
• CEVA Logistics
• Beacon Technologies Ltd.
• XPO Inc
• Cargomatic Inc.
• Flexport, Inc
Buy Your Exclusive Copy Now:
Major strategic developments by leading competitors
Freight Technologies, Inc.: On 8th July 2024, Freight Technologies, Inc. announced the official launch of Waavely. This innovative technology is intended to revolutionize ocean freight scheduling and administration for businesses transporting containers between North America and worldwide ports. Fr8App enhances the interaction between shippers and carriers, allowing for more effective use of time and resources.
Market Insights –
• Download the report summary:
• Request Customization:
Navistrat Analytics has segmented the Digital Freight Matching (DFM) Market on the platform type, mode of transportation, service type, freight type, industry vertical, and region:
Platform Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2022-2032)
• Web-based
• Mobile App
Mode of Transportation Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2022-2032)
• Road
• Rail
• Air
• Maritime
Service Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2022-2032)
• Core Freight Matching Services
• Value-Added Services
Freight Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2022-2032)
• Full Truckload (FTL)
• Less than Truckload (LTL)
• Intermodal
• Cold Chain
• Others
Industry Vertical Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2022-2032)
• E-commerce & Retail
• Food & Beverage
• Agriculture
• Manufacturing
• Automotive
• Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals
• Others
Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2022-2032)
• North America
• Europe
• Asia Pacific
• Latin America
• Middle East & Africa
Get a preview of the detailed segmentation of market:
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- North America Automotive Market Size, Share And Forecast 2025-2033
- Airborne ISR Market Size, Share And Growth Forecast By 2033
- Mexico Oral Care Market Demand, Opportunities, And Key Drivers
- Australia Corporate Wellness Market Projected To Reach USD 3.6 Billion By 2033
- United States Laboratory Automation Market Size, Share, Trends, Growth Factors And Forecast 2025-2033
- UAE Online Grocery Market Size To Reach USD 18,353.4 Million By 2033: Trends & Future Outlook
CommentsNo comment