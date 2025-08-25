Caribe LNG Signs A Strategic Financing Partnership With Artcap To Advance Colombia's First FSU-Based LNG Import Terminal

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) Partnership strengthens the project's capital structure and ensures resources for critical infrastructure.

MIAMI, FL, UNITED STATES, August 25, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Caribe LNG announced today a strategic financing partnership with ArtCap Strategies (“ArtCap”), a Cayman Islands–based private credit platform. This milestone agreement marks a significant step in the development of Colombia's first fast-track FSU-based LNG import terminal, securing a financing facility tied to the project's Floating Storage Unit (FSU) and key ancillary infrastructure. The financing is part of a broader capital structure that includes plans for arranging long-term senior debt facilities.“This partnership with ArtCap accelerates our ability to deliver a transformative project that strengthens Colombia's energy security,” said Pablo Tribin, Managing Partner of Caribe LNG.“With domestic gas production in decline and hydroelectric reliability threatened by El Niño, Colombia urgently needs a reliable, scalable solution. ArtCap's commitment is a strong endorsement of our vision and provides the financial foundation to deliver on it.”“Caribe LNG represents the type of critical infrastructure project that aligns with our investment philosophy,” said Hieu Pham, Managing Partner of ArtCap.“As a long-term capital partner, we are proud to provide innovative financing solutions that support timely execution, ensure Colombia meets its energy needs, and enhance LNG integration across the region.”Colombia faces structural energy challenges. Declining gas production and hydroelectric shortfalls have created urgent demand for LNG imports. Caribe LNG is designed to bridge this gap by providing a fast-track, scalable import solution that is expected to begin serving the market in 2026.ArtCap brings more than five decades of combined experience in structured and corporate finance, investment banking, and legal advisory across Latin America and the Caribbean. As a strategic financing partner, ArtCap plays an integral role in structuring and supporting the project's long-term capital requirements.About Caribe LNGCaribe LNG is developing Colombia's first FSU-based fast-track LNG import terminal to strengthen energy security and support the country's energy transition. The project offers a safe, scalable and efficient solution to address the growing gap between domestic gas production and rising demand. Its approach centers on an initial five-year horizon while new domestic reserves are developed, serving gas distributors, power generators, and industrial users, with transparent pricing indexed to Henry Hub. Manufacturing and construction of long-lead items items along the LNG supply chain are currently underway, enabling a fast-track entry. The project is sponsored by Course2 Energy and Andalusian Energy, with Energy Transition SAS ESP as a commercial partner. Advisors include Inverlink S.A. and Martínez Quintero Mendoza González Laguado & De La Rosa.About ArtCapArtCap is a Cayman Islands–based private credit platform and strategic financing partner, providing structured and flexible lending solutions across Latin America and the Caribbean. As a strategic partner, it plays a key role in structuring and supporting the project's long-term capital requirements. Its team of former senior bankers from Credit Suisse and Bladex has executed more than USD 10 billion in transactions across the region, focusing on development financing, acquisition support, and hybrid debt structures.Forward-Looking StatementsThis press release contains forward-looking statements regarding the future development and financing of the Caribe LNG project. Actual results may differ due to regulatory, market, and technical risks. Caribe LNG undertakes no obligation to update such statements.

