UAE Sees Over 2,000 New Content Creators In 2025 Top 6 Nations They Came From, Revealed
Since its launch, Creators HQ, an incubation hub for content creators and influencers in Dubai, has attracted 2,415 members from 147 countries.
The hub, which was launched earlier this year, aims to empower creative individuals to grow their audiences and platforms. It allows creators to think and work freely without having to worry about visa, relocation, or workspace. The members have access to exclusive benefits and services , such as assistance with Golden Visa applications, relocation support, and company setup and registration.
The creators have a combined follower count of over 2 billion, according to a post on X by Creators HQ.
The hub attracts people from across the globe. From social media influencers to movie makers and photographers, the artistic professions represented in the hub are diverse and relevant to our current world.
Creators HQ has revealed the top 6 countries from which content creators relocate to the UAE. These are:UK Pakistan US
India France
Germany
Apart from individuals, 78 content creation companies from 24 countries have also set up shop at the headquarters.
Mohammad Al Gergawi, Minister of Cabinet Affairs, said, "The UAE's ability to attract global companies and content creators consolidates its regional and global position in shaping the future of the content economy."
