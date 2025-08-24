403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Gaza Bleeds: Israel Kills Four More Palestinians
(MENAFN) Four Palestinians lost their lives and several others sustained injuries on Sunday amid a series of Israeli airstrikes and gunfire targeting various locations in the Gaza Strip, medical sources report.
One man was fatally shot and others wounded while awaiting aid near a distribution center north of Rafah, in southern Gaza.
At Al-Awda Hospital, a medical source confirmed that two Palestinians were killed and several others injured by Israeli fire as they waited for assistance near the Netzarim corridor in central Gaza.
In Gaza City, Israeli forces killed a woman when they struck a school in the Zeitoun neighborhood. Additionally, Israeli warplanes conducted an air raid near the Al-Shafi’i Mosque in the same area.
Local sources also reported Israeli artillery shelling multiple locations east of Gaza City, along with the demolition of residential buildings to the city’s south.
Since October 2023, Israel has killed more than 62,600 Palestinians in Gaza. The ongoing military offensive has left the enclave in ruins and on the brink of famine.
In a landmark move last November, the International Criminal Court issued arrest warrants for Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and former Defense Minister Yoav Gallant, charging them with war crimes and crimes against humanity in Gaza.
Meanwhile, Israel is also facing a genocide lawsuit at the International Court of Justice related to its military campaign in the enclave.
One man was fatally shot and others wounded while awaiting aid near a distribution center north of Rafah, in southern Gaza.
At Al-Awda Hospital, a medical source confirmed that two Palestinians were killed and several others injured by Israeli fire as they waited for assistance near the Netzarim corridor in central Gaza.
In Gaza City, Israeli forces killed a woman when they struck a school in the Zeitoun neighborhood. Additionally, Israeli warplanes conducted an air raid near the Al-Shafi’i Mosque in the same area.
Local sources also reported Israeli artillery shelling multiple locations east of Gaza City, along with the demolition of residential buildings to the city’s south.
Since October 2023, Israel has killed more than 62,600 Palestinians in Gaza. The ongoing military offensive has left the enclave in ruins and on the brink of famine.
In a landmark move last November, the International Criminal Court issued arrest warrants for Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and former Defense Minister Yoav Gallant, charging them with war crimes and crimes against humanity in Gaza.
Meanwhile, Israel is also facing a genocide lawsuit at the International Court of Justice related to its military campaign in the enclave.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- North America Automotive Market Size, Share And Forecast 2025-2033
- Airborne ISR Market Size, Share And Growth Forecast By 2033
- Mexico Oral Care Market Demand, Opportunities, And Key Drivers
- Australia Corporate Wellness Market Projected To Reach USD 3.6 Billion By 2033
- United States Laboratory Automation Market Size, Share, Trends, Growth Factors And Forecast 2025-2033
- UAE Online Grocery Market Size To Reach USD 18,353.4 Million By 2033: Trends & Future Outlook
CommentsNo comment