ROCCO FORTE HOTELS AND EMERALD PINE CAPITAL ANNOUNCE STRATEGIC PARTNERSHIP TO DRIVE EUROPE & MIDDLE EAST EXPANSION


2025-08-24 08:13:33
Rocco Forte Hotels and Emerald Pine Capital are pleased to announce a strategic partnership aimed at enhancing the expansion of the Rocco Forte brand across Europe and the Middle East. By combining Rocco Forte’s renowned operational excellence with Emerald Pine Capital's investment and asset management expertise, the collaboration creates a highly aligned team with deep capabilities across sourcing, underwriting, structuring and execution.

Together, the partners will pursue repositioning, value-add, and development opportunities in gateway cities and high-demand leisure destinations. The aim is to offer a differentiated and compelling proposition for investors and a streamlined and effective process for asset owners.

Charles Forte, Director of Development at Rocco Forte Hotels: "I am pleased to be able to announce our partnership with Emerald Pine Capital and I am confident that their years of experience and strong reputation within the financial world will further fortify our existing team and our expansionary efforts in Europe and beyond."

Fabrizio Grena, founding partner and CEO of Emerald Pine Capital: "As the luxury hospitality sector continues to evolve, we are delighted to partner with Rocco Forte to offer a distinctive combination of expertise and skill sets to our clients and partners. This collaboration reflects our shared commitment to quality and long-term value creation in the hospitality space. We look forward to working with aligned partners on this exciting journey."


