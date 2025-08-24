Bandipora-Gurez Road Reopened For Stranded Traffic
The multiple landslides, triggered by heavy rains, struck the border road in late Saturday evening, resulting in traffic disruption with a large number of passenger vehicles stranded on both sides, the official said.
The 56 Road Construction Company and 32nd Border Roads Task Force (BRTF) units of the BRO carried out a rescue and clearance operation, deploying heavy machinery and manpower from 8 pm to 4 am.
Dozens of stranded vehicles and passengers were cleared in the eight-hour-long operation, the official said.
However, he said the traffic on the road remained suspended as a precautionary measure owing to the shooting of stones from the hillock overlooking the road at several points.
