Bandipora-Gurez Road Reopened For Stranded Traffic

MENAFN - Kashmir Observer) Srinagar- In a night-long operation, Border Roads Organisation (BRO) opened Bandipora-Gurez road in north Kashmir for stranded vehicles after the road was struck by over a dozen landslides, an official said on Sunday.

The multiple landslides, triggered by heavy rains, struck the border road in late Saturday evening, resulting in traffic disruption with a large number of passenger vehicles stranded on both sides, the official said.

The 56 Road Construction Company and 32nd Border Roads Task Force (BRTF) units of the BRO carried out a rescue and clearance operation, deploying heavy machinery and manpower from 8 pm to 4 am.

Dozens of stranded vehicles and passengers were cleared in the eight-hour-long operation, the official said.

However, he said the traffic on the road remained suspended as a precautionary measure owing to the shooting of stones from the hillock overlooking the road at several points.

Read Also Traffic On Bandipora-Gurez Road Suspended Due To Snowfall Bandipora-Gurez Road Closed For Traffic Amid Inclement Weather