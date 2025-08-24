Canadian Prime Minister Heads To Europe To Discuss Security Issues

MENAFN - UkrinForm) According to an Ukrinform correspondent, this was announced by the Prime Minister's Office .

“He will be focused on strengthening relationships with European allies and advancing co-operation in key areas, including trade, energy, critical minerals, and collective defence,” the Office stated.

It is noted that in Warsaw, the Prime Minister“will also underscore Canada's continued support for lasting peace in Ukraine and Europe, emphasizing that no decisions about Ukraine should be taken without Ukraine and no decisions about Europe be taken without Europe”.

Meanwhile, in Germany, Carney will meet with Chancellor Friedrich Scholz to "promote stronger economic co-operation and address pressing global security challenges”.“The Prime Minister will then travel to Riga, where he will meet with Latvian leaders to strengthen the bilateral relationship between Latvia and Canada, and to enhance trade, including in the defence sector. The Prime Minister will also visit Canadian Armed Forces members deployed as part of Operation REASSURANCE, Canada's largest active overseas military mission,” Carney's Office reported.

As a reminder, under Operation REASSURANCE, aimed at deterring possible Russian aggression, hundreds of Canadian soldiers, along with representatives of several other NATO countries, have been serving in Latvia for seven years as part of a multinational battalion.

As previously reported by Ukrinform, after the start of Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine, Canada pledged to double its contingent in Latvia and urgently procured modern anti-tank weapons and air defense systems, including counter-drone capabilities. In addition, a tank squadron with 15 Leopard 2 main battle tanks has already arrived in the country. The brigade is expected to be fully staffed by 2026, with up to 2,200 Canadian military personnel.

