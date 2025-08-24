'Made In India' Semiconductor Chips Near Launch - Five Things To Know About The Project
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday, August 23 made the announcement, adding that work is also progressing rapidly on developing a 'Made in India' 6G network. He also said that chip production is about to begin, marking a step towards technological self-reliance.
India's semiconductor sector is growing rapidly, driven by center funded schemes such ISM, PLI, and SEMICON India.All about the first domestic chip
- In May 2025, IT and Electronics Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw announced the launch of first India's first domestically produced 28-90 nm semiconductor chip within this year. The manufacturing process of the chip began in 2022, with around six units under construction as of May 2025.
- In semiconductor technology , smaller nanometer (nm) nodes signify mean more compact transistor designs, allowing manufacturers to fit more transistors onto a single chip. The 28-90 nm chip will be used in industries like automotive, telecom, power, and railways. The government had adopted a focused approach by targeting a specific market segment that makes up 60% of global semiconductor demand.
India's semiconductor mission
Ahead of the chip's launch, SEMICON India 2025 is scheduled to be held from September 2-4, 2025 at Yashobhoomi (IICC) in New Delhi. The event will be inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on September 2.
This year, 350 exhibitors have set up booths, compared to less than 200 last year. The number of booths has risen to 1,100, reflecting the increased interest in India's semiconductor sector. No Chinese exhibitors will be attending this year despite China being a leading nation in semiconductors , Hindustan Times reported.Also Read | India's first Made-in-India semiconductor chip coming by 2025-end: PM Modi
More than 50 CXOs and delegates from 33 countries are expected to attend the event. Researchers and academicians will also join the crowd.“We had to turn away possible exhibitors this year,” Krishnan said, adding that the strong participation shows“growing confidence in India for manufacturing in the semiconductor space” and“substantial enthusiasm from members of the global semiconductor industry.”
