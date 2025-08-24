BTC Hits 1.7% Of Global Money As Fed Chair Hints At Rate Cut

MENAFN - Crypto Breaking) In a groundbreaking announcement from the Federal Reserve, Chair Jerome Powell hinted at potential adjustments to the U.S. interest rates, sparking speculation and hope within the cryptocurrency community, especially among Bitcoin advocates. With Bitcoin currently representing a significant 1.7% of the global money supply, this development could have substantial implications on its valuation and broader acceptance in the financial markets.

Rumblings of a Rate Cut

During his latest address to the media, Fed Chair Jerome Powell provided insights into the central bank's upcoming strategies, which may include lowering interest rates to tackle various economic pressures. Such a move historically tends to reduce investment yields from traditional assets like bonds and savings accounts, pushing investors towards alternative assets such as cryptocurrencies . Analysts believe that a rate cut could enhance Bitcoin 's appeal as a hedge against inflation and a non-sovereign store of value, potentially driving up its price.

Bitcoin's Growing Financial Influence

Bitcoin 's rise as a component of the global money supply is evident, with its market capitalization eclipsing that of numerous multinational corporations and even some small country economies. The cryptocurrency 's integration into mainstream finance continues as various institutions from Wall Street and beyond begin to recognize its potential as a financial asset. The possibility of a rate cut could further this integration, aligning Bitcoin more closely with traditional financial paradigms and possibly amplifying its role in corporate and governmental finance strategies.

Implications for the Crypto Market

The increased interest and potential influx of investment into Bitcoin could serve as a boon for the broader cryptocurrency market, including altcoins and emerging crypto technologies such as Ethereum , DeFi, and NFT platforms. Historically, Bitcoin 's bullish trends have had a cascading effect on the entire sector, often leading to increased investments and innovation across the board. Moreover, clear regulation and recognition by reputable economic leaders like Powell may mitigate some of the perceived risks associated with crypto investments.

In conclusion, the Federal Reserve's potential shift towards lower interest rates presents an opportunistic scenario for the cryptocurrency market, particularly for Bitcoin . As the landscape of global finance continues to evolve, the integration of digital currencies like Bitcoin into mainstream and institutional finance seems increasingly promising, heralding a potential increase in both valuation and acceptance of cryptocurrencies .

