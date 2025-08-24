403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Portugal, Spain Continue to Combat Wildfires
(MENAFN) A fourth individual has lost their life as Portugal's ongoing struggle with wildfires continues into late August.
The most recent fatality was a 45-year-old firefighter who succumbed to severe injuries sustained while fighting flames in Sabugal earlier in the week.
His death was confirmed on Saturday morning, as reported by a news agency.
The nation remains on high alert, contending with blazes across various regions.
Special focus has been directed toward the central town of Arganil, where civil protection services are actively involved, supported by a deployment of approximately 1,470 personnel.
According to the Portuguese Institute of the Sea and Atmosphere (IPMA), fire danger levels remain categorized as "maximum," "very high," or "high" throughout numerous municipalities in the central and northern interior.
Authorities have apprehended two individuals suspected of igniting a forest blaze that erupted on August 18 in the town of Lousa.
In neighboring Spain, which has also been battling wildfires since the beginning of August, conditions have reportedly begun to stabilize.
A news outlet noted that the situation has shown signs of improvement. Virginia Barcones, director general of civil protection, stated that the number of active level 2 wildfires has declined to 13 in regions including Castile and Leon, Galicia, and Asturias.
Despite progress, the fire near Iguena in the Leon province remains particularly concerning.
The rugged landscape is complicating efforts to access the hazardous northern front, prolonging containment efforts.
The most recent fatality was a 45-year-old firefighter who succumbed to severe injuries sustained while fighting flames in Sabugal earlier in the week.
His death was confirmed on Saturday morning, as reported by a news agency.
The nation remains on high alert, contending with blazes across various regions.
Special focus has been directed toward the central town of Arganil, where civil protection services are actively involved, supported by a deployment of approximately 1,470 personnel.
According to the Portuguese Institute of the Sea and Atmosphere (IPMA), fire danger levels remain categorized as "maximum," "very high," or "high" throughout numerous municipalities in the central and northern interior.
Authorities have apprehended two individuals suspected of igniting a forest blaze that erupted on August 18 in the town of Lousa.
In neighboring Spain, which has also been battling wildfires since the beginning of August, conditions have reportedly begun to stabilize.
A news outlet noted that the situation has shown signs of improvement. Virginia Barcones, director general of civil protection, stated that the number of active level 2 wildfires has declined to 13 in regions including Castile and Leon, Galicia, and Asturias.
Despite progress, the fire near Iguena in the Leon province remains particularly concerning.
The rugged landscape is complicating efforts to access the hazardous northern front, prolonging containment efforts.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- North America Automotive Market Size, Share And Forecast 2025-2033
- Airborne ISR Market Size, Share And Growth Forecast By 2033
- Mexico Oral Care Market Demand, Opportunities, And Key Drivers
- Australia Corporate Wellness Market Projected To Reach USD 3.6 Billion By 2033
- United States Laboratory Automation Market Size, Share, Trends, Growth Factors And Forecast 2025-2033
- UAE Online Grocery Market Size To Reach USD 18,353.4 Million By 2033: Trends & Future Outlook
CommentsNo comment