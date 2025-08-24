Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Portugal, Spain Continue to Combat Wildfires

2025-08-24 01:17:30
(MENAFN) A fourth individual has lost their life as Portugal's ongoing struggle with wildfires continues into late August.

The most recent fatality was a 45-year-old firefighter who succumbed to severe injuries sustained while fighting flames in Sabugal earlier in the week.

His death was confirmed on Saturday morning, as reported by a news agency.

The nation remains on high alert, contending with blazes across various regions.

Special focus has been directed toward the central town of Arganil, where civil protection services are actively involved, supported by a deployment of approximately 1,470 personnel.

According to the Portuguese Institute of the Sea and Atmosphere (IPMA), fire danger levels remain categorized as "maximum," "very high," or "high" throughout numerous municipalities in the central and northern interior.

Authorities have apprehended two individuals suspected of igniting a forest blaze that erupted on August 18 in the town of Lousa.

In neighboring Spain, which has also been battling wildfires since the beginning of August, conditions have reportedly begun to stabilize.

A news outlet noted that the situation has shown signs of improvement. Virginia Barcones, director general of civil protection, stated that the number of active level 2 wildfires has declined to 13 in regions including Castile and Leon, Galicia, and Asturias.

Despite progress, the fire near Iguena in the Leon province remains particularly concerning.

The rugged landscape is complicating efforts to access the hazardous northern front, prolonging containment efforts.

