Former Ukrainian Intelligence Officer Gets Detained
(MENAFN) A man suspected of sabotaging the Nord Stream pipeline — apprehended in Italy this past Wednesday — is reportedly a former operative of Ukraine's SBU intelligence agency, according to a German news outlet, on Friday.
As per the publication, the individual identified as Serhii K., completed his education at the Ukrainian Intelligence Service Academy and served in the agency until 2015.
Intelligence insiders disclosed to the outlet that the 49-year-old was later employed by an energy corporation for several years. He rejoined Ukraine’s elite military units when the conflict with Russia began.
The sabotage of the Nord Stream gas pipelines in 2022 marked a significant and unparalleled incident, resulting in major harm to the infrastructure linking Germany and Russia under the Baltic Sea. Ukrainian authorities have consistently rejected any connection to the act.
Based on various press accounts, German officials identified the suspect while broadening their inquiry into the lease of a vessel named "Andromeda," which allegedly operated as the base for the sabotage.
Investigators concluded that the group entered Germany and hired the boat using counterfeit identification papers.
Serhii K. is thought to have been a member of the crew, which reportedly included two divers, two aides, a skipper, and a medical professional.
However, he is suspected of functioning more as a planner for the operation rather than directly placing the "explosive devices."
