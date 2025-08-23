403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Reuters Staff Address Bias Toward Israel
(MENAFN) Several team members at the UK-headquartered news organization Reuters have come forward in a recently published account, voicing concerns over what they interpret as a slant in favor of Israel by the outlet’s editorial leaders and decision-makers.
A recent controversy erupted when Israel killed Palestinian reporter Anas al-Sharif earlier this month.
Although al-Sharif was a former employee of the wire service and had been honored with a 2024 Pulitzer Prize for his contributions, Reuters titled the article about his death: “Israel kills Al Jazeera journalist it says was Hamas leader,” sparking widespread criticism.
This backlash extended beyond the agency’s extensive international audience and reignited deeper worries among internal staff, prompting an internal examination regarding the neutrality of their coverage.
A detailed in-house assessment, carried out by Reuters journalists, reviewed 499 articles labeled under “Israel-Palestine” between October 7 and November 14, 2023.
The analysis revealed a “consistent pattern of assigning more resources to covering stories affecting Israelis as opposed to Palestinians,” as disclosed by the investigative outlet Declassified UK.
“A comprehensive internal investigation, conducting both quantitative and qualitative analyses of our reporting” was conducted, a source at Reuters told Declassified UK, adding: “A few weeks after the Oct. 7 attack, several journalists at Reuters recognized that our coverage of the Israel-Gaza war lacked objectivity.”
According to the same insider, “The findings formed the basis of an open letter, which was shared internally to identify and connect journalists within the newsroom who are committed to strengthening Reuters’ journalism on Gaza.”
A recent controversy erupted when Israel killed Palestinian reporter Anas al-Sharif earlier this month.
Although al-Sharif was a former employee of the wire service and had been honored with a 2024 Pulitzer Prize for his contributions, Reuters titled the article about his death: “Israel kills Al Jazeera journalist it says was Hamas leader,” sparking widespread criticism.
This backlash extended beyond the agency’s extensive international audience and reignited deeper worries among internal staff, prompting an internal examination regarding the neutrality of their coverage.
A detailed in-house assessment, carried out by Reuters journalists, reviewed 499 articles labeled under “Israel-Palestine” between October 7 and November 14, 2023.
The analysis revealed a “consistent pattern of assigning more resources to covering stories affecting Israelis as opposed to Palestinians,” as disclosed by the investigative outlet Declassified UK.
“A comprehensive internal investigation, conducting both quantitative and qualitative analyses of our reporting” was conducted, a source at Reuters told Declassified UK, adding: “A few weeks after the Oct. 7 attack, several journalists at Reuters recognized that our coverage of the Israel-Gaza war lacked objectivity.”
According to the same insider, “The findings formed the basis of an open letter, which was shared internally to identify and connect journalists within the newsroom who are committed to strengthening Reuters’ journalism on Gaza.”
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- North America Automotive Market Size, Share And Forecast 2025-2033
- Airborne ISR Market Size, Share And Growth Forecast By 2033
- Mexico Oral Care Market Demand, Opportunities, And Key Drivers
- Australia Corporate Wellness Market Projected To Reach USD 3.6 Billion By 2033
- United States Laboratory Automation Market Size, Share, Trends, Growth Factors And Forecast 2025-2033
- UAE Online Grocery Market Size To Reach USD 18,353.4 Million By 2033: Trends & Future Outlook
CommentsNo comment