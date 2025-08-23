India Suspends Postal Services To US From Aug 25 Amid Trump Tariff Move. What's Exempted From Ban

The Department of Posts on Saturday announced a temporary suspension of all postal services to the United States from August 25, citing changes in US customs rules that will come into effect later this month. As per the statement issued by the government, this decision follows the issuance of Executive Order No. 14324 by the US administration on July 30, 2025, which withdraws the duty-free de minimis exemption for goods valued up to USD 800, a threshold that previously allowed low-value goods to enter the US without customs duties.

Beginning August 29, 2025, all goods sent to the US, regardless of their value, will be subject to customs duties under the International Emergency Economic Power Act (IEEPA) tariff framework. Gift items valued up to USD 100 will remain exempt from these new duties, according to the executive order.

The executive order also outlines new responsibilities for transport carriers and“qualified parties” authorized by US Customs and Border Protection (CBP). These entities are now required to collect and remit duties on international postal shipments.

Although CBP released initial guidelines on August 15, 2025, critical implementation details, such as the process for designating“qualified parties” and systems for collecting and remitting duties, have not yet been finalized.