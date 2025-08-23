403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Meta pauses AI employment
(MENAFN) Meta, the parent company of Facebook, has paused recruitment for its artificial intelligence division, the company told CNBC on Thursday. The freeze, first reported by the Wall Street Journal, comes amid a major restructuring of the AI division into four teams focused on machine superintelligence, AI products, infrastructure, and long-term research. Staff transfers are restricted, and external hires now require approval from Meta’s chief AI officer, Alexandr Wang.
A spokesperson said the pause is part of routine organizational planning, including onboarding and budgeting. Meta has aggressively recruited AI talent this year, offering some signing bonuses of up to $100 million and acquiring a 49% stake in Wang’s startup, Scale AI, for $14.3 billion.
Analysts have cautioned that such spending could dilute shareholder value if innovation gains fail to materialize, with some comparing the current AI boom to the dot-com bubble of the 1990s. Others see the hiring freeze as a normal adjustment while integrating new staff, describing it as a temporary organizational reset rather than a sign of concern.
A spokesperson said the pause is part of routine organizational planning, including onboarding and budgeting. Meta has aggressively recruited AI talent this year, offering some signing bonuses of up to $100 million and acquiring a 49% stake in Wang’s startup, Scale AI, for $14.3 billion.
Analysts have cautioned that such spending could dilute shareholder value if innovation gains fail to materialize, with some comparing the current AI boom to the dot-com bubble of the 1990s. Others see the hiring freeze as a normal adjustment while integrating new staff, describing it as a temporary organizational reset rather than a sign of concern.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- North America Automotive Market Size, Share And Forecast 2025-2033
- Airborne ISR Market Size, Share And Growth Forecast By 2033
- Mexico Oral Care Market Demand, Opportunities, And Key Drivers
- Australia Corporate Wellness Market Projected To Reach USD 3.6 Billion By 2033
- United States Laboratory Automation Market Size, Share, Trends, Growth Factors And Forecast 2025-2033
- UAE Online Grocery Market Size To Reach USD 18,353.4 Million By 2033: Trends & Future Outlook
CommentsNo comment