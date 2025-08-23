Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Meta pauses AI employment

Meta pauses AI employment


2025-08-23 06:30:19
(MENAFN) Meta, the parent company of Facebook, has paused recruitment for its artificial intelligence division, the company told CNBC on Thursday. The freeze, first reported by the Wall Street Journal, comes amid a major restructuring of the AI division into four teams focused on machine superintelligence, AI products, infrastructure, and long-term research. Staff transfers are restricted, and external hires now require approval from Meta’s chief AI officer, Alexandr Wang.

A spokesperson said the pause is part of routine organizational planning, including onboarding and budgeting. Meta has aggressively recruited AI talent this year, offering some signing bonuses of up to $100 million and acquiring a 49% stake in Wang’s startup, Scale AI, for $14.3 billion.

Analysts have cautioned that such spending could dilute shareholder value if innovation gains fail to materialize, with some comparing the current AI boom to the dot-com bubble of the 1990s. Others see the hiring freeze as a normal adjustment while integrating new staff, describing it as a temporary organizational reset rather than a sign of concern.

MENAFN23082025000045015687ID1109966253

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search