Tata Motors, DIMO Introduce 10 New Commercial Vehicles In Sri Lanka

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, Aug 23 (IANS) Strengthening India's automobile sector's presence on foreign soil, Tata Motors on Saturday introduced 10 new commercial vehicles in Sri Lanka in partnership with DIMO, its authorised distributor in the island country.

This significant launch underscores Tata Motors' commitment to providing advanced transport solutions and marks a major expansion of India's automobile sector's presence in the country.

“With a rich legacy and deep understanding of the Sri Lankan market, we have introduced application-oriented vehicles to meet the country's growing infrastructure, public transportation, and logistics needs," said Girish Wagh, Executive Director, Tata Motors.

This enhanced portfolio delivers a compelling proposition of superior performance, reliability, and optimised total cost of ownership -- empowering customers to achieve greater efficiency and profitability, he added.

India's largest commercial vehicle manufacturer also commemorates 65 years of trusted partnership with DIMO.

Ranjith Pandithage, Chairman, DIMO, said,“For over 65 years, DIMO has proudly represented Tata Motors in Sri Lanka, introducing advanced commercial vehicles that continue to set new benchmarks in performance and reliability."

According to the Indian heavy vehicle manufacturer, the newly-launched commercial vehicles are engineered to meet a wide range of cargo and passenger mobility needs.

"Designed with purpose and precision, they offer smart, reliable, and performance-driven solutions tailored to the evolving needs of enterprises and transporters in Sri Lanka," said Tata Motors.

Earlier this month, the Indian automobile manufacturer announced its re-entry into South Africa's passenger vehicle market after a six-year hiatus, launching three SUVs and an entry-level compact hatchback.

The company launched models including Punch (compact SUV), Curvv (coupe-inspired SUV), Tiago (hatchback), and Harrier (premium SUV) in the South African market. All models are traditional combustion engine-based vehicles and will be available for sale starting in September.

Tata Motors' commercial vehicles are sold in over 40 countries worldwide, with a portfolio that spans sub-1-tonne mini-trucks to 60-tonne heavy-duty trucks, as well as 9- to 71-seater passenger transport solutions.

"With over seven decades of experience in commercial mobility, the company continues to deliver on its promise of performance, durability, and total cost efficiency - built on a foundation of frugal engineering and global innovation," the company said.