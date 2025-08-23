Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
TikTok Set to Eliminate Hundreds of UK Content Moderation Positions

2025-08-23 04:28:30
(MENAFN) TikTok is set to eliminate hundreds of content moderation positions in the UK, shifting the responsibilities to other offices across Europe as part of a broader push to enhance artificial intelligence (AI)-driven moderation, media reports.

A company spokesperson confirmed the move, saying, "We are continuing a reorganization that we started last year to strengthen our global operating model for Trust and Safety, which includes concentrating our operations in fewer locations globally."

The decision, however, has sparked backlash from the Communication Workers Union (CWU). CWU National Officer for Tech, John Chadfield, expressed concerns, stating, "TikTok workers have long been sounding the alarm over the real-world costs of cutting human moderation teams in favor of hastily developed, immature AI alternatives."

Chadfield also noted that the cuts came at a time when TikTok employees were preparing to vote on union recognition, adding fuel to the controversy.

In response, TikTok argued that the move would enhance "effectiveness and speed," leveraging technological advancements to improve moderation capabilities.

The layoffs will primarily impact workers in London, as well as hundreds of employees in Asia. Affected staff will be given the option to apply for other positions within the company.

This restructuring coincides with increased scrutiny in the UK, where the Online Safety Act has raised content safety regulations. The law introduces hefty fines—up to 10% of a company's global turnover—for failure to comply.

Adding to the mounting pressure, the UK's data watchdog has initiated a "major investigation" into the company's operations, even as TikTok rolls out new parental controls aimed at addressing safety concerns.

