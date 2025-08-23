Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
King Of Jordan Set To Visit Kazakhstan For High-Level Talks

King Of Jordan Set To Visit Kazakhstan For High-Level Talks


2025-08-23 02:08:24
(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) ASTANA, Kazakhstan, August 23 . King Abdullah II bin Al-Hussein of Jordan will soon pay an official visit to Kazakhstan, Trend reports via the press service of the Kazakh President.

"At the invitation of President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, King Abdullah II bin Al-Hussein of Jordan will make an official visit to Kazakhstan on August 26–27," the information notes.

During the visit, the King of Jordan to held high-level talks, aimed at further strengthening Kazakh-Jordanian cooperation in the trade-economic and cultural-humanitarian spheres.

MENAFN23082025000187011040ID1109965785

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search