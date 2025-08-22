August 22Nd In Panama Is World Folklore Day - Traditions Customs

Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
August 22Nd In Panama Is World Folklore Day

2025-08-22 11:04:15
(MENAFN- Newsroom Panama) In Panama, this day highlights the country's vibrant and diverse folklore, which includes music, dances like the tamborito, traditional clothing such as the pollera, food, legends, myths, superstitions, crafts, and festivals like the Festival Nacional de la Mejorana in Guararé. These elements reflect Panama's cultural heritage, blending indigenous, African, and Spanish influences. The celebration aims to promote and safeguard these traditions, ensuring they are passed down through generations as a symbol of national identity, or“panameñidad.”

World Folklore Day (Día Mundial del Folklore) in Panama, celebrated annually on August 22, is a significant cultural event dedicated to honoring and preserving the rich traditions, customs, and artistic expressions that define Panamanian identity. Established by UNESCO in 1960, the date commemorates the first use of the term“folklore” by British archaeologist William John Thoms in 1846, derived from the English words“folk” (people) and“lore” (knowledge), meaning the“knowledge of the people.”

