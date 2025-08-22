August 22Nd In Panama Is World Folklore Day - Traditions Customs

World Folklore Day (Día Mundial del Folklore) in Panama, celebrated annually on August 22, is a significant cultural event dedicated to honoring and preserving the rich traditions, customs, and artistic expressions that define Panamanian identity. Established by UNESCO in 1960, the date commemorates the first use of the term“folklore” by British archaeologist William John Thoms in 1846, derived from the English words“folk” (people) and“lore” (knowledge), meaning the“knowledge of the people.”

Legal Disclaimer:

MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.