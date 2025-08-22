Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
System Integration Market Poised For Growth, Expected To US$ 872.23 Billion By 2032


2025-08-22 07:11:40
"system integration market"

According to Coherent Market Insights, the system integration market is estimated to be valued at US$ 433.33 Bn in 2025 and is expected to reach US$ 872.23 Bn by 2032, exhibiting a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 10.5% from 2025 to 2032. The global system integration market is experiencing steady and rapid growth, fueled by the widespread adoption of automation and integration solutions across diverse industries. This growth is largely driven by the increasing implementation of cloud computing, IoT, automation, and AI technologies in sectors such as manufacturing, BFSI, healthcare, and defense. As organizations continue to pursue digital transformation and recover from the impacts of the pandemic, integrated IT infrastructure has become essential for improving operational efficiency, ensuring data security, and supporting scalable growth.

Global System Integration Market Key Takeaways

According to Coherent Market Insights (CMI), the global system integration market size is projected to more than double during the forecast period, totaling a staggering USD 872.23 Bn by 2032, up from USD 433.33 Bn in 2025.

Global demand for system integration solutions and services is anticipated to rise at a CAGR of 10.5% between 2025 and 2032.

Based on solution, hardware integration segment is set to account for more than half of the global system integration market share by 2025.

Large enterprises, with an estimated share of 72.1% in 2025, are expected to dominate the system integration industry.

By industry vertical, IT & telecom segment is slated to hold nearly one-fourth of the market share by 2025.

As per CMI's new system integration market analysis, North America is expected to maintain its lead, capturing 44.2% of the global market share in 2025.

Digital Transformation Fueling System Integration Market Growth

Coherent Market Insights' latest system integration market research report outlines major factors driving industry growth. One such prominent factor is the rapid digital transformation in the industrial sector.

The global push for digital transformation across industries is creating a fertile ground for the expansion of system integration market. It will likely boost demand for integrated solutions that streamline operations as well as enable seamless digital connectivity.

Businesses in the contemporary world are moving toward digital technologies to improve efficiency and customer engagement. This shift necessitates integrating various IT systems, applications, and data sources into cohesive frameworks, thereby driving demand for system integration.

High Implementation Costs and Integration Complexity Restraining Market Growth

The global system integration market outlook looks bright. However, high implementation costs and integration challenges might limit market growth to some extent during the forthcoming period.

Deploying system integration solutions is costly because it needs spending on both hardware and software. This high cost often keeps small and medium businesses from using these solutions, which reduces the system integration market demand.

Similarly, integrating various systems, multiple platforms, and legacy applications can be challenging. Companies may face compatibility issues between old and new systems, which might slow down implementation.

Rising Adoption of Emerging Technologies Creating Growth Avenues

Today, more businesses are starting to use new technologies like automation and artificial intelligence to improve the way they work. Integrating these technologies into existing systems requires system integration services, opening revenue opportunities for the target market.

To capitalize on these opportunities, leading system integration companies are launching new services. For instance, IBM recently launched new AI integration services to help organizations build and scale AI agents.

Similarly, in March 2025, Accenture introduced a new industry agent solution to accelerate agentic AI adoption. These new launches will further encourage adoption of emerging technologies like AI, thereby boosting the system integration market value.

Emerging System Integration Market Trends

Rising penetration of IoT and cloud computing devices is a key growth-shaping trend in the system integration market. Widespread usage of these technologies has led to more complex IT ecosystems, increasing need for system integration services to ensure interoperability as well as seamless connectivity across diverse technologies.

Another notable trend is the rising popularity of integration platforms as a service (iPaaS). These platforms help businesses to develop, execute, as well as manage integration flows between various applications and data sources without the need for hardware or middleware investments.

Legacy system modernization is expected to uplift demand for system integration services. Many organizations are updating their outdated IT infrastructures to stay ahead. System integration plays a key role in ensuring that new technologies work harmoniously with legacy systems.

The push towards Industry 4.0 is creating the need for integration in the manufacturing sector. System integrators are essential for connecting operational technology (OT) systems on the factory floor with information technology (IT) systems.

Stringent regulatory requirements and growing emphasis on data security are prompting businesses to adopt integrated systems that ensure compliance as well as protect sensitive information. This will continue to boost the target market in the coming years.

Analyst's View

“The global system integration industry is poised for strong growth, owing to ongoing digital transformation, increasing adoption of emerging technologies like AI and IoT, and rising demand for streamlined business processes across BFSI, healthcare, manufacturing, and telecom sectors,” said a senior analyst at CMI.

Current Events and Their Impact on the System Integration Market

Event

Description and Impact

Generative AI Adoption

  • Description : Companies across industries like BFSI, healthcare, and telecom are rapidly adding AI tools.
  • Impact: This is driving demand for complex AI-system integrations across legacy infrastructure.

Cybersecurity Regulatory Compliance Surge

  • Description: Introduction of stringent cybersecurity regulations, such as PCI DSS and NIS 2, has heightened the focus on compliance across various sectors.
  • Impact: Businesses need to integrate security tools across all systems to reduce the risk of cyberattacks as well as comply with regulations.

Cloud Migration and Hybrid Infrastructure Evolution

  • Description : More firms in the contemporary world are moving to multi-cloud and hybrid setups.
  • Impact: This is creating need for connecting cloud and on-premise systems.

Competitor Insights

Key companies in the system integration market report:

- Capgemini

- Atos SE

- Accenture

- Boomi

- Cognizant

- Cisco Systems, Inc.

- Wipro

- HCL Technologies Limited

- IBM Corporation

- Mavenir

- NEC Corporation

- Deloitte Touche Tohmatsu Limited

- Infosys Limited

- Oracle Corporation

- Tata Consultancy Services Limited

- Tech Mahindra Limited

- MDS SI

- Livares Technologies Pvt Ltd.

Detailed Segmentation-

By Solution

Hardware Integration

Software Integration

Consulting

By Enterprise Size

Large Enterprises

Small & Medium Enterprises

By Industry Vertical

IT & Telecom

Defense & Security

BFSI

Oil & Gas

Healthcare

Transportation

Retail

Others

Key Developments

In February 2025, IBM launched new AI integration services to help organizations build as well as scale AI agents. The new services bring together key capabilities plus IBM's open ecosystem of partners to help businesses tackle integration challenges.

In April 2025, Razorpay introduced India's first Model Context Protocol (MCP) server to accelerate AI integration. The new service will significantly reduce AI agent integration time to just 15 minutes.

