Hudson Automotive Group In Agreement To Acquire Louisiana Automotive Group

Hudson Automotive Group announced it has entered into a definitive agreement to acquire Louisiana-based All Star Automotive Group.

CHARLESTON, SC, UNITED STATES, August 22, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Hudson Automotive Group , one of the nation's leading dealership groups, today announced it has entered into a definitive agreement to acquire All Star Automotive Group , a well-established dealer group based in Louisiana. This strategic acquisition marks a significant milestone for Hudson Automotive Group, expanding its footprint in the automotive retail market and reinforcing its commitment to growth, innovation, and delivering exceptional customer service across all locations.

Founded in 1987, All Star Automotive Group has been a trusted automotive leader in the greater Baton Rouge metropolitan area for nearly four decades. The group operates 13 dealership locations and offers customers a comprehensive range of vehicle sales, service, and parts. Its portfolio features an extensive lineup of respected brands, including Toyota, Kia, Chevrolet, Ford, Nissan, Chrysler, Dodge, Jeep, Ram, Hyundai, Genesis, Volvo, and Isuzu.

“We are excited about Hudson Automotive Group's strategic growth in Louisiana, as well as continuing All Star's outstanding reputation,” said David Hudson, President of Hudson Automotive Group.“We also look forward to a seamless transition with the current All Star team.”

The transaction is expected to close by the fourth quarter of this year, adding the 13 dealerships and multiple collision centers to Hudson Automotive Group's growing portfolio.

About Hudson Automotive Group

Established in 1948 as a single dealership in Providence, Kentucky, Hudson Automotive Group is now headquartered near Charleston, South Carolina, and encompasses over 50 dealerships, including collision centers across North Carolina, South Carolina, Georgia, Ohio, Louisiana, Alabama, and Tennessee. Representing an impressive lineup of popular and reliable brands, including Toyota, Honda, Nissan, Kia, Mazda, Ford, Jeep, Ram, Dodge, Chrysler, FIAT, BMW, Mercedes-Benz, Lexus, Subaru, and Volkswagen, the primary goal of the group is to effectively meet each customer's automotive needs in sales, financing, service, and parts. The group's continued expansion underscores an unwavering commitment to delivering the best possible automotive shopping experience and service to each community that it serves.

For additional information about Hudson Automotive Group and to learn more about the 50-plus dealerships, visit the website at .

