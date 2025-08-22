Skypoint AI Ranked #34 In Artificial Intelligence & Data On The 2025 Inc. 5000 List
"Earning a spot on the Inc. 5000 is a reflection of the trust our customers place in us and the impact we're making across healthcare, including providers, payers, community health, and senior living," said Tisson Mathew, CEO of Skypoint. "As a HITRUST-certified, agentic AI platform built specifically for healthcare, we're committed to helping organizations unify their data, automate complex workflows, and deliver better outcomes. This recognition reinforces our belief that purposeful, responsible AI is the future of healthcare operations."
This year's Inc. 5000 honorees have demonstrated exceptional growth while navigating economic uncertainty, inflationary pressure, and a fluctuating labor market. Among the top 500 companies on the list, the median three-year revenue growth rate reached 1,552 percent, and those companies have collectively added more than 48,678 jobs to the U.S. economy over the past three years.
Methodology
Companies on the 2025 Inc. 5000 are ranked according to percentage revenue growth from 2021 to 2024. To qualify, companies must have been founded and generating revenue by March 31, 2021. They must be U.S.-based, privately held, for-profit, and independent-not subsidiaries or divisions of other companies-as of December 31, 2024. (Since then, some on the list may have gone public or been acquired.) The minimum revenue required for 2021 is $100,000; the minimum for 2024 is $2 million.
