Lynch Carpenter Investigates Claims In Aspire Rural Health Systems Data Breach

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) PITTSBURGH, Aug. 22, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Aspire Rural Health System (“Aspire”) recently announced a cybersecurity incident , which impacted the personal information of hundreds of thousands of individuals. The information potentially impacted in the data breach includes first and last names, dates of birth, Social Security numbers, financial account numbers and routing numbers, medical treatment and diagnosis information, prescription information, individual health insurance information, payment card numbers and access PIN numbers, payment card expiration dates, lab results, provider information, driver's license numbers, password and usernames, biometric identifiers, patient identification numbers, medical record numbers, and passport numbers.

