India Extends Airspace Ban On Pakistani Aircraft AGAIN, This Time Till 23 September

India, on Friday, issued another NOTAM, extending its airspace closure for Pakistan registered aircraft, and for flights operated or owned by Pakistani airlines, including military flights till September 23.

In the wake of the Pahalgam terror attack that killed 26 people on April 22, India closed its airspace for planes operated, owned or leased by Pakistan airlines and operators, including military flights, with effect from April 30.

Initially, the ban was to end on May 24 and the same was extended first till June 24, then till July 24, and then till August 24.

The ban is part of various measures taken by India against Pakistan following the terror attack.

The development comes afterPakistan authorities on August 20 extended its airspace ban for Indian aircraft till September 23.

The Pakistan Airports Authority (PAA) had issued a fresh NOTAM (notice to airmen) announcing the one-month extension of the restriction on Indian aircraft in Pakistan's airspace.

"All aircraft operated by Indian airlines will not be allowed to use Pakistani airspace. The ban also remains in place for military and civilian aircraft that are Indian-owned or leased," the PAA said.

The ban was initially imposed on April 23 for one month in the wake of tension between the two countries following the Pahalgam terrorist attack.

Meanwhile, Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh said Pakistan Army chief Field Marshal Asim Munir's nuclear threat against India and the description of his own country as a "dumper truck" were a reflection of a "predatory" mentality and a confession of Islamabad's "failure".

Pakistan should not have any delusion in its mind after Operation Sindoor, Singh said, in an apparent reference to Munir's comments that the neighbouring country could use its nuclear weapons to take down India and "half the world" in the event of an existential threat in any future conflict with New Delhi.

"If two countries got independence together and one built an economy like a sports car with hard work, right policies and vision, while the other remained stuck in failure, it is their own doing. This is not a joke, it is a confession," Singh said.