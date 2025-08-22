From Blueprint To Reality: Starlab Names Marshall Smith Chief Executive Officer

CEO to drive Starlab from design to development and flight

HOUSTON, Aug. 22, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Starlab Space LLC appoints Marshall Smith as chief executive officer to lead the next phase of growth, advancing the company from design into development and flight.

"Tim's leadership of Starlab's formulation and design positioned us strongly for the next phase," said Jim Bridenstine, Starlab Board of Directors and former NASA Administrator. "As we approach critical design review, Smith will carry that momentum forward to development and flight. Our commitment to the next commercial LEO destination and a continuous human presence in space remains unwavering."

Smith's 30+ years of NASA experience and leading large-scale programs such as Artemis, Gateway and Aries I-X is critical as Starlab advances into hardware development. His early involvement in Starlab's Space Act Agreement and recent tenure as president of Space Solutions at Voyager Technologies allows him to hit the ground running, enabling execution and AI-driven solutions.

Kopra built and led the team through 25 milestones for NASA, a significant achievement, and his astronaut experience was instrumental in shaping Starlab's formulation and initial design. He is now promoted to Chief Human Exploration Officer at Voyager Technologies, bringing his extensive experience to attract new customers and partners to Starlab.

"Starlab is one of the most advanced commercial LEO destination programs in development, with a clear path to meet NASA's schedule and technical requirements under any scenario," said Smith. "Our commercial LEO destination model leverages private investment – reducing NASA's long-term station costs – and maximizes commercial industry's ability to deliver technology and innovation. It's important, not just to me personally, but to our country, that we maintain our leadership in space, and I'm ready to lead Starlab to do just that."

Starlab's CDR is currently late December 2025, and the team is working closely with NASA to support their schedule needs. CDR will officially progress Starlab from design to development. Additionally, the team is gaining international attention from potential new customers and is integrating affordable operations enabled by AI and machine learning capabilities.

About Starlab Space

Starlab is a U.S.-led, global joint venture among Voyager Technologies , Airbus , Mitsubishi Corporation , MDA Space and Palantir Technologies , with strategic partners including Hilton, Northrop Grumman and The Ohio State University. Starlab is developing a next-generation, AI-enabled commercial space station, aiming to ensure continued human presence in low-Earth orbit and a seamless transition of microgravity science and research alongside the retirement of the International Space Station. Starlab's advanced, user-driven design and robust capabilities make it a premier platform for scientific discovery and technological advancement in space. For more information, visit starlab-space .

SOURCE Starlab

