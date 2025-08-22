Daisy Property Management Expands To New Jersey After Scaling To 4,000 Units Across NYC

NEW YORK, NY - August 22, 2025 - Daisy , the fastest-growing property management company in New York City, announced its expansion into New Jersey to meet surging demand from local homeowners associations (HOAs) and condos.

After transforming condo and co-op management across more than 4,000 units in NYC, Daisy is now entering one of the largest and most underserved segments of property management: HOAs, which represent over 70% of planned communities nationwide and dominate markets like New Jersey, alongside serving the local condo population. While most prop-tech innovation has focused on rentals, Daisy brings a homeowner-first approach, offering the same tech-driven transparency, rapid responsiveness, and proactive care that earned the trust of hundreds of New York boards.

Unlike legacy property management firms that rely on manual workflows and a patchwork of third-party tools, Daisy was purpose-built with a unified platform to support boards, residents, and its own team. It streamlines everything from maintenance requests and building communications to board approvals, financial reporting, and resident engagement, delivering greater transparency and a level of responsiveness that traditional firms simply can't match.

“After scaling our service to over 4,000 units in New York City, the decision to expand into New Jersey was a natural next step,” said Yotam Cohen, CEO and Co-Founder of Daisy.“New York is one of the most complex, heavily regulated real estate markets in the country. Building a successful model there has set us up to serve other markets with confidence. And we're excited to bring that same clarity and speed to New Jersey boards.”Daisy's first New Jersey buildings are already set to onboard in Hoboken and Jersey City. This expansion marks a new chapter in Daisy's mission to bring faster, smarter service to boards and residents beyond New York City.

About Daisy

Daisy is the fastest-growing, tech-driven property management compan , now managing nearly 200 buildings in NYC. Purpose-built for today's condos, co-ops and HOAs, Daisy leverages technology to deliver proactive service, faster response times, real-time visibility, and an effortless experience for board members and residents. With a smart, efficient, and relationship-driven approach, Daisy is redefining how buildings and communities run.