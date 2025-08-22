Investornewsbreaks Fifty 1 Labs, Inc. (OTC: FITY) Partners With Virx@Stanford On AI-Driven Pandemic Preparedness

MENAFN - Investor Brand Network) Fifty 1 Labs (OTC: FITY) , through its subsidiary Fifty1 AI Labs, has entered a strategic partnership with ViRx@Stanford under the“BE READI!” (Biosecurity & Pandemic Preparedness Initiative). The collaboration will leverage Fifty1's AI platform to repurpose existing drugs into antiviral therapies, accelerating rapid-response treatments for emerging viral threats where vaccines may take a year to deploy. The alliance will launch exploratory AI-driven projects aimed at expanding the antiviral toolkit, drawing on lessons from past pandemics such as COVID-19 and the 1918 influenza, with the goal of strengthening global health security and mitigating future mortality risks.

About Fifty1 AI Labs

Fifty1 AI Labs, a subsidiary of Fifty1 Labs, Inc. (OTC: FITY), is redefining drug discovery by using AI to unlock new potential in proven medicines. By repurposing safe, off-patent compounds, we accelerate smarter therapies that improve lives, reduce costs, and create lasting value for patients, partners, and forward-thinking investors.

