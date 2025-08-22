EMIR Refit Workshop: Navigate Regulatory Complexities And Avoid Costly Fines 1 Day Online Training Course On November 17, 2025

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) EMIR Refit presents opportunities to streamline reporting for firms in OTC and exchange-traded derivatives across the EU and UK. Key areas include alignment of counterparty classifications, enhanced data validation, and improvement of front-office to back-office processes, crucial for avoiding non-compliance fines.

From organisational scope, to reporting data sourcing and validation, counterparty and entity identification, and asset class/instrument identification - EMIR Refit requires many updates and non-compliance, incomplete or inaccurate reporting can lead to costly fines.

The European Market Infrastructure Regulation (EMIR) trade reporting impacts all companies involved in the OTC and exchange-traded derivatives trading. The regulation applies in the EU and the UK and has has been in force since Feb 2014.

EMIR Refit provides a set of updates to this regulation, proposed by the ESMA which will go live on 30 September 2024.

The practical 1 day course conducted by a senior market practitioner will focus on the changes which are coming as part of the Refit amendments. You will learn about the reporting of transactions and the key updates to reporting fields as well as the changes in counterparty classifications and reporting reconciliation.

The session covers the key challenges encountered by banks, broker dealers, asset managers and hedge funds, key lessons learnt in implementing EMIR and other regulatory trade and transaction reporting, with successful remediation of any issues.

This workshop covers all aspects of EMIR and EMIR Refit regulations, from organisational scope, to reporting data validation, data sourcing, counterparty and entity identification, and asset class/instrument identification - and resulting impact to front, middle and back office processes.

About the key changes brought up by EMIR Refit from organisational scope, to reporting data validation, data sourcing, counterparty and entity identification, and asset class/instrument identification

EMIR Refit reporting and clearing threshold classifications are described under various scenarios in the entity, counterparty, and transaction life cycle, along with a series of sample reports simulating different security types and scenarios

Impact of those changes on front, middle and back office processes

Key learnings from implementation of EMIR, MIFIR and SFTR to EMIR Refit implementation, benchmarking against peers from the sell-side and buy-side

Real life industry examples of the best practices, post-implementation issues, and successful remediation

Regulatory guidance from the FCA, CSSF, CBI, ESMA and other local regulators - Impact of Brexit to UK EMIR Refit reporting

The key challenges encountered by banks, broker dealers, asset managers and hedge funds, key lessons learnt in implementing EMIR and other regulatory trade and transaction reporting, with successful remediation of any issues Understand the key impacts to US, EMEA and APAC institutions in scope, and the new regulatory reporting landscape

EMIR Refit background and scope of the changes

Key concepts including entity and counterparty types, new thresholds, reportable instruments and more

Analysing various EMIR Refit reporting scenarios

Detailed look at reporting fields

Systems , controls and horizon scanning Inter transaction reporting reconciliation with MiFID and SFTR

