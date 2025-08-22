Lineage, Inc. (LINE) Investors Who Lost Money Have Opportunity To Lead Securities Fraud Lawsuit

LOS ANGELES, Aug. 22, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP announces that investors with losses have opportunity to lead the securities fraud class action lawsuit against Lineage, Inc. ("Lineage" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: LINE ).

IF YOU SUFFERED A LOSS ON YOUR LINEAGE INVESTMENTS, CLICK HERE BEFORE SEPTEMBER 30, 2025 (LEAD PLAINTIFF DEADLINE) TO PARTICIPATE IN THE SECURITIES FRAUD LAWSUIT

What Is The Lawsuit About?

The complaint filed alleges that, pursuant and/or traceable to the registration statement used in connection with the Company's July 2024 initial public offering (the "IPO"), Defendants failed to disclose to investors: (1) that Lineage was then experiencing sustained weakening in customer demand, as additional cold-storage supply had come on line, the Company's customers destocked a glut of excessive inventory built up during the COVID-19 pandemic, and the Company's customers shifted to maintaining leaner cold-storage inventories on a go-forward basis in response to changed consumer trends; (2) that Lineage had implemented price increases in the lead-up to the IPO that could not be sustained in light of the weakening demand environment facing the Company; (3) that Lineage was unable to effectively counteract the adverse trends listed in the foregoing through the use of minimum storage guarantees or as a result of operational efficiencies, technological improvements, or its purported competitive advantages; (4) that, as a result of the foregoing, rather than enjoying stable revenue growth, high occupancy rates, and steady rent escalation as represented in the Registration Statement, Lineage was in fact suffering from stagnant or falling revenue, occupancy rates, and rent prices; and (5) as a result, Defendants' positive statements about the Company's business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis at all relevant times.

Contact Us To Participate or Learn More:

If you wish to learn more about this action, or if you have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights or interests with respect to these matters, please contact us.

Charles Linehan, Esq.,

Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP,

1925 Century Park East, Suite 2100,

Los Angeles California 90067

Email: [email protected]

Telephone: 310-201-9150 (Toll-Free: 888-773-9224)

Visit our website at .

Follow us for updates on LinkedIn , Twitter , or Facebook .

If you inquire by email, please include your mailing address, telephone number and number of shares purchased.

To be a member of the class action you need not take any action at this time; you may retain counsel of your choice or take no action and remain an absent member of the class action.

This press release may be considered Attorney Advertising in some jurisdictions under the applicable law and ethical rules.

Contact Us:

Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP,

1925 Century Park East, Suite 2100,

Los Angeles, CA 90067

Charles Linehan

Email: [email protected]

Telephone: 310-201-9150

Toll-Free: 888-773-9224

Visit our website at: .

SOURCE Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED