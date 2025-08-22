Evergold Enters Definitive Option Agreement To Acquire A 100% Interest In The Copper King Inlier Prospects
All Evergold Shares shall be subject to a hold period of four months and one day from the date of issuance. Completion of the Option and the Consolidation is subject to the receipt of all necessary regulatory approvals, including the approval of the TSXV and, in the case of the Consolidation, approval of two-thirds of the shareholders of the Company.
The Acquired Tenures cover the non-contiguous Goat, Chuck, Copper King and Claw prospects, collectively known as the 'Copper King' property. Historical drilling in 1975 at Claw of five shallow holes (assessment reports #05635 and 05657) each returned numerous references in drill logs to copper mineralization including native copper, bornite, chalcopyrite, malachite, azurite and chrysocolla, for the most part hosted within porphyritic andesite. None of the holes were assayed at the time. Subsequent rock sampling carried out over the area of the claims in 1984 (assessment report #12871) returned“widespread” areas containing high values of copper and silver mineralization in vein-fracture systems and disseminations in altered country rock. Reports at the time recommended waiting for higher metal prices prior to carrying out additional work, and no exploration activity is known to have occurred in the years since.
Qualified Person
Charles J. Greig, M.Sc., P.Geo., the Company's Chief Exploration Officer and a Qualified Person as defined by NI 43-101, has reviewed and approved the technical information in this news release.
About Evergold
Evergold Corp. is a TSX-V listed mineral exploration company with projects in B.C. and Nevada. The Evergold team has a track record of success in the junior exploration space, most recently the establishment of GT Gold Corp. in 2016 and the discovery of the Saddle epithermal vein and porphyry copper-gold deposits near Iskut B.C., sold to Newmont in 2021 for a fully diluted value of $456 million, representing a 1,136% (12.4 X) return on exploration outlays of $36.9 million.
For additional information, please contact:
Kevin M. Keough
President and CEO
Tel: (613) 622-1916
Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Information
Photos accompanying this announcement are available at
