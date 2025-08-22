Aqua IT In The AI Spotlight -- Assessed Awardable For Department Of Defense Work In The CDAO's Tradewinds Solutions Marketplace

ST. LOUIS and WASHINGTON, Aug. 22, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Aqua IT, a bold, relentlessly agile, and now not-so-quietly dominant small business, just strutted into the spotlight with an "Awardable" badge from the Chief Digital and Artificial Intelligence Office's (CDAO) Tradewinds Solutions Marketplace. "Awardable" is DoD-speak for "yes, these folks actually know what they're doing, and no, we don't need a 300-page justification memo to work with them."

For those unfamiliar, the Tradewinds Solutions Marketplace is essentially DoD's Shark Tank for AI/ML solutions, except instead of pitching to the Sharks, you get an assessor panel that determines if your video solution is impactful enough to provide an accelerated pathway to the procurement cycle.

Aqua IT brings a swagger born from public and private sector hustle, delivering solutions with one mission: help our customers win by innovating faster than our adversaries can plagiarize PowerPoint slides (IYKYK!). Winning is about who can turn cutting-edge tech into operational dominance - and they are here to make that happen.

"We are ecstatic to be designated as awardable on Tradewinds!" said Ted Marshall, Co-Founder and Managing Partner of Aqua IT. "This energizes our team to keep pushing the current bounds of innovation and makes our solution contract-ready for any agency interested in Frontier AI solutions and a company intensely focused on delivering and winning."

Aqua IT's video, Driving Reliability in Multi-Agent LLM Systems with Aqua IT's Celeritas Platform, accessible only by government customers on the Tradewinds Solutions Marketplace, presents an actual use case in which the company demonstrated a platform that addresses the challenges and errors found in multi-agent systems. Aqua IT was recognized among a competitive field of applicants to the Tradewinds Solutions Marketplace whose solutions demonstrated innovation, scalability, and potential impact on DoD missions. Government customers interested in viewing the video solution can create a Tradewinds Solutions Marketplace account at tradewindAI .

About Aqua IT: Aqua IT is emerging as a fast-growth, bold, and innovative small business leader focused on helping customers dominate and win by building, modernizing, enhancing, securing, and transforming their products, systems, and data while also increasing project velocity. For more information or media requests, contact: [email protected]

About the Tradewinds Solutions Marketplace:The Tradewinds Solutions Marketplace is a digital repository of post-competition, readily awardable pitch videos that address the Department of Defense's (DoD) most significant challenges in the Artificial Intelligence/Machine Learning (AI/ML), data, and analytics space. All awardable solutions have been assessed through complex scoring rubrics and competitive procedures and are available to Government customers with a Marketplace account. Government customers can create an account at .

SOURCE Aqua IT

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED