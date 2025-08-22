Coraplast Expands North American Sales Leadership With Appointment Of Mike Lyons As Director Of Sales, USA/CA

Coraplast's state-of-the-art facility in India, delivering innovative masterbatch products with growing reach across North America

New appointment highlights Coraplast's commitment to expanding customer reach and sales support across North America.

CHARLOTTE, NC, UNITED STATES, August 22, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Coraplast , a global leader in high-quality masterbatch solutions, is pleased to announce the appointment of Mike Lyons as Director of Sales for the USA and Canada. This strategic hire supports Coraplast's ongoing expansion in North America and its commitment to making high-quality masterbatch products, including blacks, whites, colors, and additives, more accessible to customers across the region.Based in Charlotte, Coraplast continues to grow its presence in the U.S. and Canada. Mike Lyons brings over three decades of leadership experience in the plastics and chemicals sectors, having most recently served as Director of Sales for two prominent masterbatch companies in North America. In his new role, Mike will lead Coraplast's sales expansion in the USA and Canada, following the company's recent substantial investment in Turkey to support growth in Europe and beyond.“I first started working with Coraplast's parent company more than 30 years ago as a customer, and I was always impressed by their excellent combination of quality, service, and competitiveness. I'm excited to be part of the Coraplast team as we expand our position in plastics in North America, complementing our fast-growing presence in Asia and Europe,” said Mike Lyons, Director of Sales, USA/CA.Coraplast's masterbatch products are manufactured in India and Turkey and stocked at two convenient U.S. locations: Dalton, GA and Charlotte, NC. The Charlotte office also houses a dedicated customer service team, ensuring responsive support and fast delivery for North American customers.Coraplast is part of the Colourtex Group, the largest textile and leather dyestuff manufacturer in the Indian subcontinent. As one of the fastest-growing global masterbatch companies, Coraplast offers a wide range of products for various plastics and fiber applications. With manufacturing plants in India and Turkey and a combined annual production capacity of 115,000 MT, Coraplast exports to more than 35 countries worldwide. The company remains focused on exceeding customer expectations through timely new product development, application support, and fast delivery to meet rapidly changing business demands.For more information about Coraplast's products, please visit

