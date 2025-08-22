Cenovus Buys MEG Energy For $7.9 Billion In Canadian Oil Sands Deal
The deal expands Cenovus' footprint in Canada's oil sands region and comes after %StrathconaResources (TSX: $SCR) made an unsolicited bid for MEG Energy that the company rejected.
MEG Energy's management team supports the takeover by Cenovus, saying it is the best strategic alternative for the company.
Under terms of the deal, MEG Energy shareholders will receive $27.25 in cash or 1.325 Cenovus common shares for each MEG share they own.
The deal is being funded through a mix of 75% cash and 25% Cenovus stock.
The deal must be approved by a two-thirds majority vote of MEG Energy shareholders with a vote expected to be held in October of this year.
The takeover is also subject to regulatory approval in Canada.
The stock of Cenovus has declined 4% this year to trade at $21.17 in Toronto. MEG Energy's stock has gained 15% on the year to trade at $27.56 a share, mostly due to takeover activity.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- North America Automotive Market Size, Share And Forecast 2025-2033
- Airborne ISR Market Size, Share And Growth Forecast By 2033
- Mexico Oral Care Market Demand, Opportunities, And Key Drivers
- Australia Corporate Wellness Market Projected To Reach USD 3.6 Billion By 2033
- United States Laboratory Automation Market Size, Share, Trends, Growth Factors And Forecast 2025-2033
- UAE Online Grocery Market Size To Reach USD 18,353.4 Million By 2033: Trends & Future Outlook
CommentsNo comment