Sarcomatrix Secures $300K Investment From Nevada's State-Sponsored Venture Capital Program, Battle Born Venture

Funding to speed development of next‐generation treatments for Duchenne muscular dystrophy

RENO, NV, UNITED STATES, August 22, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Sarcomatrix Therapeutics , a biopharmaceutical company developing small‐molecule treatments for Duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD), today announced it has received a $300,000 investment from Nevada's State-Sponsored Venture Capital Program, Battle Born Venture, which is overseen by the Nevada Governor's Office of Economic Development (GOED) and operates under the auspices of federal State Small Business Credit Initiative.. The funding will help advance the company's therapeutic programs targeting DMD.This $300,000 investment serves as a catalyst to accelerate completion of IND-enabling studies, advance manufacturing and CMC activities, and prepare regulatory filings required to initiate first-in-human clinical trials. It marks a critical step in transitioning Sarcomatrix's lead oral small-molecule program into the clinic, moving closer to delivering new treatment options for patients with Duchenne muscular dystrophy. To fully achieve these milestones, Sarcomatrix is seeking additional investors to complete its $5 million Seed round, which may also unlock up to $700,000 in matching funds from NBBGEI.“Every day, families living with Duchenne face a clock that moves too fast,” said David Craig, Chief Executive Officer of Sarcomatrix Therapeutics.“This investment from Battle Born Venture is a meaningful vote of confidence in our approach and will help us accelerate the development of our program for those affected by DMD. We're grateful to state-sponsored venture capital program under SSBCI for their diligence and to our community for their support.”“This investment into UNR spinout company Sarcomatrix exemplifies how GOED strategically positions and aligns its programs to provide vital support along the entire research-to-commercialization-continuum,” said Karsten Heise, senior director strategic programs and innovation at GOED.“SSBCI proves to be an invaluable instrument to help our universities' spinouts to draw in private risk capital which at this early stage is particularly scarce.”“We want to congratulate Sarcomatrix Therapeutics on this milestone. Their work is a powerful example of the kind of innovation we want to see grow in Nevada, and through programs like SSBCI we're ensuring that companies like them have the capital and support they need to grow and make global impact,” said Kyle Ferguson, chief program officer venture capital.“On behalf of the Sarcomatrix team, we thank Battle Born Venture for their partnership,” added Craig.“With this support, we aim to move faster toward clinical validation of our therapeutic candidates.”Duchenne muscular dystrophy is a rare, progressive neuromuscular disease characterized by muscle degeneration and weakness, with onset typically in early childhood. Despite advances in care, there remains a significant need for durable, accessible therapies.About Sarcomatrix TherapeuticsSarcomatrix Therapeutics is a biopharmaceutical company focused on developing oral therapies for Duchenne muscular dystrophy and related neuromuscular disorders. Our mission is to deliver effective, scalable treatments that can be broadly accessible to patients and families worldwide. For more information about Sarcomatrix and its ongoing research, visit .About the Governor's Office of Economic DevelopmentCreated during the 2011 session of the Nevada Legislature, the Governor's Office of Economic Development is the result of a collaborative effort between the Nevada Legislature and the Governor's Office to restructure economic development in the state. GOED's role is to promote a robust, diversified and prosperous economy in Nevada, to stimulate business expansion and retention, encourage entrepreneurial enterprises, attract new businesses and facilitate community development. Learn more at: .Media Contact:

